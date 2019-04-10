Softball sweeps Clarkson University in doubleheader

The Ithaca College softball team continued to stay perfect in the Liberty League as the Bombers picked up two more wins against Clarkson University on April 7.

The Blue and Gold took a 7–0 win in the first game. In the bottom of the first inning, junior right fielder Abby Shields had a single to left field, letting in a run from senior third baseman Vanessa Brown. In the fourth, Shields bunted to the pitcher making way for senior second baseman Nikkey Skuraton to score.

In the sixth inning, sophomore left fielder Gabby Laccona singled to left center field allowing senior first baseman Alex Wright to run home, making the score 3–0. Sophomore designated hitter Haley White homered to center field letting in 4 runs by senior shortstop Hannah Anderson, sophomore pinch hitter Kaitlin Maniscalco, and Shields.

In the second game, the South Hill squad took a 1–0 win with Brown being the only one to get a run in as she homered to left center field. Sophomore pitcher Beth Fleming threw a 3-hit shutout with nine strikeouts

The team is 15-5-1 on the regular season and 4–0 in the conference.

The Bombers will be back in action to play the University of Rochester at 1:00 p.m. April 13 at Kostrinsky Field for a non-conference doubleheader.