Swimming and diving defeats SUNY Cortland on Nov. 3

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated SUNY Cortland by scores of 193–107 for the women’s side and 187–111 on the men’s side Nov. 3. at Cortland.

The women’s team won 10 of the 16 events, but their depth was what drove up the score the most to give them a comfortable victory over the Red Dragons. The Bombers claimed at least two out of the top three spots in every event.

Sophomore Morgan Hoffman-Smith brought home three individual wins for the Blue and Gold in the 1000 yard freestyle, the 200-yard freestyle, and the 500-yard freestyle. In the 200 free, freshman Jesse Ford took third in 2:05.03. In the 1000-free, Hoffman-Smith finished with a time of 10:59.25, almost 40 seconds in front of junior teammate Maura Beuttel. Junior Tori Eastham finished in third place to complete the sweep for the Bombers.

The South Hill squad also swept the 500 free. Hoffman-Smith led the way in 5:17.69. She was followed by freshman Olivia Schlackman and Ford, who finished just .25 seconds apart from each other with times of 5:36.99 and 5:37.24 respectively.

Cortland junior Kelly Davey won the 50 and 100-yard freestyles, while senior Genny Tripler took second for the Blue and Gold in both events. In the 50 free, sophomore Caroline Bissaillon finished third and junior Angelina Domena claimed third in the 100 free.

The Bombers also had a strong day in the backstroke, scoring first and second in both the 100 and 200-yard backstrokes. In the 100, senior Jaclyn Pecze took first in 1:05.21, followed by freshman Maggie Flynn. In the 200, senior Rachel Smertz brought home the win with a time of 2:20.75. Eastham was second in 2:23.21.

The Blue and Gold also took first and second in the 200-yard breaststroke. Senior Hannah Parbst claimed first in 2:34.79 and junior Ashley Warren followed in 2:36.73. In the 100 yard breaststroke, Parbst and Warren took second and third. Parbst lost to Cortland junior Alana Szewczyk by only .13 seconds.

In the 100 yard butterfly, Pecze took second to Cortland freshman Julia Torrell. Schlackman notched her second second-place finish of the day in the 200-yard butterfly, followed by junior Kaitlyn Scott. Domena took first place in the 200-yard individual medley and Ford took third for her third time during the meet.

The divers performed well across both boards. Senior Anna Belson, sophomore Jocelyn Pawcio, and freshman Samantha Lanzafame swept the 1-meter board. Belson and Pawcio repeated in first and second on the 3-meter.

The men’s team ended with 10 event wins overall for a 76-point win over the Red Dragons. They also scored in at least two of the top three places in every event except for the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke.

The Bombers won both of those events, with junior Nate Bartalo taking first in the 100 free, while junior Andrew Mikhailichenko claimed the top spot in the 200 breaststroke. Mikhailichenko also won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. Bartalo notched a second win as well in the 100-yard butterfly. In the 100 breaststroke, junior Matthew Quinney was third and junior Augie Carlozzi claimed third in the 200 individual medley. Freshman Spencer Brownewell was second in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Blue and Gold also completed a sweep in the 200-yard butterfly. Hewitt came in at 2:03.42 for the win. Daly finished second in 2:06.53 and freshman Matt Crysler just beat out Cortland senior Adam Kirchgessner to take third.

In the backstroke, Brownewell claimed second place at 100 yards with a time of 55.46. Senior Bradley Keith was third with a time of 57.08. Brownewell was also second in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:05.39. Junior Liam Maginnis finished third.

The men also took the top spot in both relays. The 400-yard medley relay was a close race but the Bombers defeated the Red Dragons by 1.24 seconds. They won by a larger margin of over two seconds in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Cortland sophomore Patrick Conway beat sophomore Justin Moczynski by less than two points at the 1-meter dive. The final scores were 224.00 for Conway to Moczynski’s 222.70. Moczynski came back strong in the 3-meter dive to beat Conway by 62.85 points with a score of 288.75. Junior Ben Pesco took third place at 1 meter and freshman Caleb Rahner claimed third at 3 meters.

The South Hill squad will be back in action for a non-league matchup against Le Moyne College at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Athletics and Events Aquatics Pavilion.