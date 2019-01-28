Track and Field finish weekend in Boston and Utica

On Jan. 26, the Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Boston University to compete in the John Thomas Terrier Classic and to Utica College to compete in the Utica College Pioneer Open.

Saturday’s events at the John Thomas Terrier Classic focused on the men’s team, as the women’s events primarily took place Jan. 25.

In the 60-meter dash, senior Jake Dombek came in 11th in a time of 7.274 seconds. Freshman Matthew Tai wasn’t far behind, as he came in 13th with a time of 7.279 seconds. Junior Daniel Harden-Marshall captured eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.852 seconds. While the women’s team primarily competed on Friday, they performed well in the only women’s event of the day. In the distance medley relay, they earned sixth place. The relay team consisted of junior Sarah Rudge in the 1200, freshman Emily Adams in the 400, senior Britney Swarthout in the 800 and freshman Paloma De Monte in the 1600.

Throughout the Pioneer Open, the Bombers continued to succeed. Freshman Logan Bruce earned first in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 9.11 seconds. Freshman Lauren Lobdell came in 16th in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:51.86. Ithaca’s ‘A’ team took 11th in the 4×400-meter relay. The relay team consisted of freshman Kate Delaney, junior Jessica Fritzsch, Lobdell, and sophomore Thea Sousa. Their time was 4:36.38.

The women also shined during the field events. Freshman Meghan Matheny came in second place in the pole vault with a height of 3.65 meters. In the long jump, sophomore Molly Sear earned sixth with a distance of 4.91 meters. Freshman Riley Brunner also took sixth in the high jump with a height of 1.51 meters. Sophomore Sydney Strelec earned fifth place in the triple jump with a distance of 10.63 meters. In the weight throw, junior Kendall Wellauer placed fourth with a distance of 14.53 meters, while sophomore Ariyahna Bernard came in fifth with 14.44 meters. Wellauer also took fourth place in shot put with a distance of 11.61 meters.

The men’s team also performed well during the meet. Senior Alex Arika placed sixth place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.44 seconds.

In the field events, freshman Dominic Mikula earned first in the pole vault with a height of 4.80 meters. Arika took sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 13.21 meters. Freshman Jon Jackson snagged fifth in the high jump with a height of 1.73 meters. During the weight throw, junior Harrison Buttrick earned third with a throw of 15.96 meters. Senior Lee Matthews took first in the shot put with a distance of 14.48 meters.

The South Hill squad continues their season at the Ithaca Bomber Invitational at 10 a.m. Feb. 2-3 in Glazer Arena.