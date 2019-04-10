Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 9, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Track and Field participate at three invitationals April 6

Track and Field participate at three invitationals April 6
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 9, 2019

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed April 6 across three separate events.

Both the men’s and women’s teams sent members to the Muhlenberg Invitational, at Muhlenberg College. The men’s team sent distance runners to the Sam Howell Invitational, at Princeton University, while the women’s team also competed at The College of New Jersey Invitational, in Ewing, New Jersey.

At Muhlenberg, the women swept the podium in the pole vault, led by freshman Meghan Matheny, with a height of 3.75 meters. Sophomores Julia Nomberg and Juliann Terry rounded out the podium, both with heights of 3.45 meters.

On the men’s side at Muhlenberg, sophomore Kobe Guilford and freshman Dominic Fermin placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400meter hurdles, with times of 59.22 seconds and 59.74 seconds.

In the field events, freshman Dominic Mikula placed first in the pole vault, with a height of 4.60 meters, while senior Jakob Markwardt placed second, with a height of 4.30 meters.

At the TCNJ Invitational, the women had many triumphant individuals. In the 800 meter run, junior Sarah Rudge placed first with a time of 2:14.72. In the 1500 meter run, junior Annie Morrison topped the field, with a time of 4:54.49.

At the Sam Howell Invitational, the men competed against Division I competition, such as Georgetown University and Yale University.

Sophomore Alec Hofer placed seventh in the 800meter run, with a time of 1:56.71. In the 1500meter run, senior Daniel Hart placed 12th and sophomore Chris Singer placed 17th, with times of 4:00.28 and 4:01.95 respectively.

Up next for the Bombers is the Coach P Invitational, at 4 p.m. April 12 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and also the Cortland Friday Night Under The Lights Invite, at 3 p.m. April 12, in Cortland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Track and Field participate at three invitationals April 6

Track and Field participate at three invitationals April 6

By | Apr 9, 2019

Baseball defeats SUNY Oswego in walk-off thriller

Baseball defeats SUNY Oswego in walk-off thriller

By | Apr 9, 2019

Rainbow Reception celebrates LGBT student achievements

Rainbow Reception celebrates LGBT student achievements

By | Apr 9, 2019

Related Articles

Men’s track and field senior discusses collegiate journey

Men’s track and field senior discusses collegiate journey

By | Mar 18, 2019

Six track and field athletes compete at national championships

Six track and field athletes compete at national championships

By | Mar 11, 2019

Track and field teams sweep Liberty League Championships

Track and field teams sweep Liberty League Championships

By | Feb 24, 2019

Comments

Related Topics

Alec HoferAnnie MorrisonBethlehemChris SingerCoach P InvitationalCortlandCortland Friday Night Under The Lights InviteDaniel HartDivision IDominic FerminDominic MikulaEwingGeorgetown UniversityJakob MarkwardtJulia NombergJuliann TerryKobe GuilfordMeghan MathenyMuhlenberg CollegeMuhlenberg InvitationalNew JerseyPennsylvaniaPrinceton UniversitySam Howell InvitationalSarah RudgeThe College of New Jersey InvitationalYale University