Track and Field participate at three invitationals April 6

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed April 6 across three separate events.

Both the men’s and women’s teams sent members to the Muhlenberg Invitational, at Muhlenberg College. The men’s team sent distance runners to the Sam Howell Invitational, at Princeton University, while the women’s team also competed at The College of New Jersey Invitational, in Ewing, New Jersey.

At Muhlenberg, the women swept the podium in the pole vault, led by freshman Meghan Matheny, with a height of 3.75 meters. Sophomores Julia Nomberg and Juliann Terry rounded out the podium, both with heights of 3.45 meters.

On the men’s side at Muhlenberg, sophomore Kobe Guilford and freshman Dominic Fermin placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400–meter hurdles, with times of 59.22 seconds and 59.74 seconds.

In the field events, freshman Dominic Mikula placed first in the pole vault, with a height of 4.60 meters, while senior Jakob Markwardt placed second, with a height of 4.30 meters.

At the TCNJ Invitational, the women had many triumphant individuals. In the 800 meter run, junior Sarah Rudge placed first with a time of 2:14.72. In the 1500 meter run, junior Annie Morrison topped the field, with a time of 4:54.49.

At the Sam Howell Invitational, the men competed against Division I competition, such as Georgetown University and Yale University.

Sophomore Alec Hofer placed seventh in the 800–meter run, with a time of 1:56.71. In the 1500–meter run, senior Daniel Hart placed 12th and sophomore Chris Singer placed 17th, with times of 4:00.28 and 4:01.95 respectively.

Up next for the Bombers is the Coach P Invitational, at 4 p.m. April 12 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and also the Cortland Friday Night Under The Lights Invite, at 3 p.m. April 12, in Cortland.