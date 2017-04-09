Advertisement
The Ithacan

April 9, 2017

Sports

Track and field teams compete at Coach P Invitational

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY ASH WILLIAMS
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 9, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams took part in the Coach P Invitational at Moravian College April 7 and April 8.

In the women’s 100 meter dash preliminaries, freshman Amanda Wetmore placed second with a time of 12.57 and third in the finals with 12.60.

Freshman Alexandria Rheaume placed first in the women’s 200 meter dash with a final time of 25.54.

In the women’s 1500 meter run, junior Sierra Grazia finished with a final time of 4:48.88, good for third overall.

Junior Amber Edwards and sophomore Gianna Folz placed third and fourth in the women’s 100 meter hurdle final, respectively.

Senior Katherine Pitman and freshman Beth Cripps finished first and second in the women’s pole vault.

In the women’s 4×400 meter relay, the Bombers’ A team placed third with a finishing time of 4:09.68.

In the women’s hammer throw, seniors Francesca Boylan and Yvonne Palacios finished first and second, respectively.

On the men’s side, freshman Dan Harden-Marshall finished second in the men’s 200 meter dash with a final time of 22.29.

Freshman Forest Stewart finished the men’s 5000 meter run with a finishing time of 15:44.80, good enough for second overall.

In the men’s 3000 meter steeplechase, sophomores John Blake and Owen Memelo finished first and second.

Freshman Robert Greenwald finished the men’s high jump with a height of 1.90 meters, good for third in the competition.

Junior David Dorsey finished first in the men’s pole vault with a final height of 4.40 meters.

Both track and field teams will return to action April 14 when they return to Moravian College for the Blue and Grey Invitational. The men’s competition begins at 10 a.m. while the women’s competition begins at 3 p.m.

