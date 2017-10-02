Volleyball sweeps SUNY Fredonia and Alfred University

The Ithaca College volleyball team hosted the Ithaca Tri-Match and improved its record to 9–5 for the year. The Bombers were dominating all day, as they didn’t lose a set against the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils and the Alfred University Saxons.

The South Hill squad steamrolled over the Blue Devils winning the match 3–0. In the first set, SUNY Fredonia stayed competitive but it was no match for the Bombers as they powered their way to a 25–23 victory. From there the Bombers never looked back, winning the second set 25–14 and the third set 25–19.

Junior middle hitter Amanda Cerruti powered the Bombers’ offense as she led the team with 11 kills. Sophomore setter Caitlyn Floyd led the way with 22 assists. Junior libero Tara Stilwell led the way on defense with a team high of 13 digs.

In their second match of the day, the Bombers’ success continued as they defeated the Saxons three sets to none. The Bombers took care of business defeating Alfred to a score of 25–9, 25–9, and 25–13. Freshman middle hitter Reagan Stone took charge of the offense this time around, as she paced the team with 11 kills. Floyd lead the team with 22 assist. Junior outside hitter Hailey Adler had her season high of 9 digs.

The Bombers looked to their bench in this tournament as they used 15 of their 17 players.

“They have such an incredible value, you see how we do are timeouts they’re so engaged, they feed information out onto the court and they hardly ever get to benefit from,” Dulfer said. “They really shine, they had an excellent performance.”

The Bombers’ next match is at 6 p.m. Oct. 6th at Ben Light Gymnasium as they face off against the St. Lawrence Saints.