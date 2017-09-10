Volleyball team goes 2–1 at the ASICS Invitational

The Ithaca College women’s volleyball team traveled down to Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, to compete in the ASICS Invitational Sept. 8–9.

In their first match of the tournament the Bombers fell 3–2 to the No. 13 Juniata College Eagles.

The Bombers jumped out to a 1–0 lead after winning the first set 25–21. The Eagles were able to respond and won the next two sets 25–13 and 25–12. Down 2–1, the team rallied back to win set four 25–18 and force a critical set five. After the Eagles raced off to a 8–2 lead, the Bombers were unable to bounce back, losing the set 15–6.

The Blue and Gold were led by sophomore outside hitter Taylor McCarthy, who racked up 17 kills. Freshman setter Delaney Runyon and sophomore setter Caitlyn Floyd led the team in assists with 20 and 17, respectively. Junior libero Tara Stilwell led the game with 21 digs.

For the Eagles, sophomore outside hitter Rachel Boe led the team with 14 kills, while freshman outside hitter Victoria Taylor chipped in another 11 kills. Junior setter Alyssa Tavera led the team in assists and digs getting 22 assists and 17 digs.

The Bombers looked to win two more games in the ASICS Invitational against Swarthmore College and Messiah College Sept. 9. In the final day of the ASICS Invitational, the South Hill squad was able to raise their record to 3–4 with victories over Swarthmore College and Messiah College.

The Bombers were able to take down the Garnets in four competitive sets (26–24, 25–23, 18–25, 25–21). Despite a quick turnaround and fatigue, the Blue and Gold pulled out its second victory of the day against the Falcons. Playing another four competitive sets (25–18, 25–19, 24–26, 25–21) the Bombers showed an ability to finish close games.

In the first match, senior outside hitter Joelle Goldstein led the team in kills recording 13 kills. Runyon had her second consecutive game leading assists for the Blue and Gold with 26 assists. Floyd also contributed 20 assists. Stilwell led the team in digs with her season high of 28.

In the second match, Goldstein continued her run of dominance leading the team with 20 kills. Runyon posted a career–best 27 assists while Floyd chipped in another 23. Stilwell once again led the team in digs posting 19.

The South Hill squad won’t see the court again until Sept. 15–16, when they host the Bomber Invitational at Ben Light Gymnasium. In a double header, the Bombers will play at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 against Franklin & Marshall College in their first match and will later play at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 against the No. 10 ranked University of Mary Washington.