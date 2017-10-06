Weekend preview: Bombers kick off October competition

Ithaca College’s fall teams will look to gain momentum as October gets underway and each game becomes more important.

Volleyball kicks off the weekend for the Bombers when they host St. Lawrence University at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. They will hit the road for Clarkson University Oct. 7 for another match at 4 p.m.

The men’s and women’s cross-country team will hit the road Oct. 7 for Houghton, New York, for the Houghton Invitational. The women will hit the course at 11 a.m. and the men will follow at noon.

After having their first race of the season cancelled last week, the men’s and women’s crew teams will travel to Rochester, New York, to participate in the Head of the Genesee at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The football team will look to go above .500 for the first time this year on Oct. 7 when it travels to Rochester, New York, to face the University of Rochester. The Bombers are 2–2 on year and 2–0 in the Liberty League Conference. Winning this game would put them safely atop the conference at 3–0.

The 4–5–1 men’s soccer team hopes to grab its first conference win of the season at noon on Oct. 7 against Bard College. The Blue and Gold have lost their last three games by a combined score of 2–7.

The women’s soccer team will also be taking on Bard on Oct. 7 and will also be looking for its first Liberty League win. The Bombers are 3-7 on the season and have lost their last two matches.

The field hockey team hits the road for Saratoga Springs, New York, on Oct. 7 to face Skidmore College at 2 p.m. The South Hill squad is coming off of a 3–0 loss to SUNY Cortland.

The golf team will spend the weekend in Williamstown, Massachusetts, playing in the Williams Invitational Oct. 7 and 8. The Bombers are coming off of a first place finish in the Martin-Wallace Invitational.

The Small Boat Championships lay ahead for the sculling team as it enters the third week of its season. The race is in Mercer, New Jersey on Oct. 7 and 8.