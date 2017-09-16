Weekend preview: Bombers look to compete on the road

Another weekend of action is coming up for Ithaca College’s fall sports teams. These are the matchups to lookout for.

The football team is on the road again for their first Liberty League matchup this weekend. At 1 p.m. on Sept. 16, the Bombers take on St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. The team, coming off a devastating 31–0 loss to SUNY Brockport Sept. 9, is still looking for its first win of this young season.

The women’s soccer team will continue its season with a home matchup this weekend. At noon on Sept. 16, the team faces Wells College at Carp Wood Field. The South Hill squad has had a disappointing start to its season and is currently on a three game losing streak with its last loss to SUNY Cortland Sept. 13.

Volleyball will host and compete in the Bomber Invitational for two days of the weekend. Starting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, the team takes on Franklin and Marshall College. Then, at 7 p.m. on the same day, the Bombers will face the University of Mary Washington. They will wrap up their weekend at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 against SUNY New Paltz. All competition will take place in Ben Light Gymnasium.

Men’s tennis travels for another weekend-long away meet. Competition starts at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. The second day of the tournament starts at the same time on Sept. 17. Along with the Blue and Gold, Wilkes University will also be competing at this meet.

The golf team is scheduled to compete in the William Smith Invitational. Competition starts on Sept. 16 and will run all day, then continue through Sept. 17 for the entirety of the day. All competition will take place at Clifton Springs Country Club in Clifton Springs, New York. The team placed sixth in their last meet at St. Lawrence University.

The field hockey team continues its season with a road matchup. At 1 p.m. on Sept. 16, the South Hill squad will face Nazareth College in Rochester, New York. The team is coming off two home wins in the past week, the most recent being a 3–1 victory against Hartwick College Sept. 13.

