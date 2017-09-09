Weekend preview: Bombers look to get back on top

As the season kicks into full swing, here’s what Ithaca College’s fall sports teams are up to this weekend.

The football team has its first road game of the season following last week’s narrow defeat at the hands of Alfred University. At 2 p.m. Sept. 9, the Bombers will take on their second consecutive–ranked opponent in SUNY Brockport in Brockport, New York. The team is looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season

The volleyball team heads to Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, for the ASICS Invitational. At 7 p.m. Sept. 8, the team will take on its first opponent in Juniata College. Then at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 9, the South Hill squad takes on Swarthmore College and Messiah College. Following a 1–3 finish at last weekend’s Colorado College Invitational, the team is looking to turn things around and get back into the win column.

Men’s soccer has its second home game of the year on Sept. 9 and another road game Sept. 10. At 1 p.m. Sept. 9, the Bombers will be at Carp Wood Field to take on Elmira College. Then, the South Hill squad travels to SUNY Brockport for a matchup at 1 p.m. Sept. 10. The squad is coming off of a 1–0 loss to SUNY Cortland Sept. 6.

Women’s soccer has two road games coming up this weekend. First, at 1 p.m. Sept. 9, the Bombers will take on Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Then, the team will face Farmingdale State University at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 in Dallas, Pennsylvania. Its last game was a win against SUNY Fredonia last weekend.

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams have their first away meet of the season this weekend. At 11 a.m. Sept. 9, the women’s team will begin the Hamilton College Short Course Meet in Clinton, New York, followed by the men’s race at 11:35 a.m. This will be both teams’ first competitive race of the season.

Women’s tennis opens its season with a two-day away meet this weekend. At 9 a.m. Sept. 9, the Bombers will compete in the first day of the Hosking Invitational in Geneva, New York. The second day of competition begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

Men’s tennis will also kick off its season with a two-day away meet this weekend. At 9 a.m. Sept. 9, the South Hill squad begins competition in the St. Lawrence Invitational in Canton, New York. The team will continue competition at 9 a.m. Sept. 10.

The field hockey team will have its first home game of the season this weekend. At 1 p.m. Sept. 9, the Bombers host Misericordia University at Higgins Stadium. They are coming off of a 1–3 loss against Utica College.

The golf team opens its season with a road competition this weekend. On Sept. 9–10, the team will compete in the St. Lawrence Invitational in Canton, New York.

-Football: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at SUNY Brockport.

-Volleyball: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 against Juniata College. 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 against Swarthmore College. 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 against Messiah College. All games will be played in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

-Men’s Soccer: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 against Elmira College at Carp Wood Field. 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at SUNY Brockport.

-Women’s Soccer: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Misericordia University. 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 against Farmingdale State University.

-Cross–Country: 11 a.m. (Women’s) and 11:35 a.m. (Men’s) Saturday, Sept. 9 in Clinton, New York for the Hamilton College Short Course Race.

-Women’s Tennis: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 in Geneva, New York, for the Hosking Invitational.

-Men’s Tennis: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 in Canton, New York, for the St. Lawrence Invitational.

-Field Hockey: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 against Misericordia University at Higgins Stadium.

-Golf: All day on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 in Canton, New York for the St. Lawrence Invitational.