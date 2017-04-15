Weekend Preview: four teams will be competing at home

As the weather warms up, here’s what Ithaca College’s spring sports teams have coming up this weekend.

The baseball team travels to Canton, New York, for three conference matchups. At 2 and 4:30 p.m. April 14, the Bombers take on SUNY Canton in a doubleheader. Then at 11 a.m. April 15, the team will again play against SUNY Canton. Riding a three–game winning streak, the team is looking to improve on its 5–3 conference record.

The softball team will travel to Hoboken, New Jersey, for a conference doubleheader April 15 against Stevens Institute of Technology. Games will start at 1 and 3 p.m. The South Hill squad comes into this matchup on a four-game winning streak after winning doubleheader matchups against Alfred University and Buffalo State earlier this week.

Women’s lacrosse is home this weekend for a conference matchup. The Bombers will take on Nazareth College at 1 p.m. April 15. They look to remain undefeated at home this season.

Men’s tennis will be home for two conference matchups this weekend. First, at 4 p.m. April 14, the Bombers take on St. John Fisher College. Then, they close out their weekend against Nazareth College at 11 a.m. April 15. The team is looking to get back on track after dropping its last match to The College of New Jersey.

Women’s tennis has one home match this weekend as well. At 1 p.m. April 15, the Bombers take on Hamilton College. The South Hill squad is looking to improve on its 5–3 home record.

Men’s and women’s crew have meets at 11 a.m. on the Cayuga Inlet on April 15 against Skidmore College and St. Lawrence University. Women’s crew will be competing against Smith College at the same time.

The women’s golf team travels to Amherst, Massachusetts, for the Amherst College Invitational. Competition begins April 15 and will last through April 16. The team is looking for their first first-place finish since the Empire 8 Championship in October.

Track and field has a loaded weekend coming up. For the men’s team, competition starts at 9 a.m. April 14 in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, for the Kutztown University Mondschein Multi. Also, at 2:30 p.m. April 14 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, the men’s and women’s teams will participate in the Bucknell University Outdoor Classic. Both teams will also participate in the Greyhound Invitational at 3:30 p.m. April 14 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Both competitions will continue over into April 15. The Bucknell University Outdoor Classic will resume at 11 a.m., while the Greyhound Invitational resumes at 10 a.m.