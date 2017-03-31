Weekend Preview: Spring sports are on the road

With the month of March finishing up this week, here’s what’s in store for Ithaca College’s spring sports teams for the first weekend of April.

At 6 p.m. on April 1, the baseball team takes on Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey. Then, the team has two games against Stevens on April 2, the first starting at noon and the second starting at 2:30 p.m. The Bombers are coming off a dominant win against SUNY Oneonta and are looking to improve their 7–5 record.

The softball team travels to Rochester, New York on April 2 to take on the University of Rochester at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. After having eight games in a row cancelled or postponed, the team is looking to get back on the field and extend their winning streak to four games.

Men’s lacrosse will travel to Hoboken, New Jersey this weekend for a game against Stevens on April 1 at 1 p.m. After a heartbreaking overtime loss to SUNY Cortland, ending its eight game–winning streak to start the season, this is an opportunity for the team to get back on track.

Women’s lacrosse has a conference matchup in Rochester, New York against St. John Fisher College on April 1 at 3 p.m. The team is looking for its eighth win in nine games to start the season, while also remaining undefeated in conference play.

Men’s tennis is away for a conference matchup in Elmira, New York against Elmira College on April 1 at 4 p.m. The team is looking to get back to winning after dropping its last home match to Hobart College.

Women’s tennis has a home match against SUNY New Paltz on March 31 at 3:30 p.m. Playing in their first match since their spring break trip, the Bombers are looking to extend their winning streak to three consecutive matches.

The men’s and women’s crew teams resume their season April 1 at the Cayuga Inlet at 9 a.m. for the Cayuga Duals. This will be the first competition for both teams since November.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams also have a dual meet at 10 a.m. on April 1. They will be heading to Allentown, Pennsylvania to participate in the Muhlenberg Invitational.

Individuals from the women’s gymnastics team will be travelling to Menomonie, Wisconsin to participate in the NCGA Individual Event Finals. A time for that event still has not been determined.