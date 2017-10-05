William Smith shuts out women’s soccer 3–0 on the road

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team was shut out on the road 3–0 in its tenth matchup of the season by No. 5 William Smith College Oct. 4.

The Bombers were on the defense from the very start, as senior forward and midfielder Evie Manning scored the Herons’ first goal after only ten minutes of play. The Herons continued to dominate the first half, holding the Bombers to zero shots on goal while they themselves putting up sixteen.

Manning scored again in the 64th minute of the game, and four minutes later, Manning, assisted sophomore defender Elizabeth Moore for the third and final goal of the game.

The Bombers managed only two shots in the second half, neither of which required save attempts by William Smith goalkeepers. By contrast, the Herons racked up a grand total of 34 shots.

The 3–0 loss pushes the Bombers to a record of 3–7 on the season. All six remaining regular season games set to be a are against Liberty League opponents, the team is 0–3 against league teams they have played thus far.

The South Hill squad’s will be against Bard College at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.