Women’s basketball 4–0 in Liberty League play

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated Union College 84–44 Jan. 5 and secured another victory against William Smith College by defeating the Herons 72–52 Jan. 6.

During the contest against Union, the South Hill squad dominated from tip-off until the final buzzer. Junior guard Allie Tunick led the way for the Bombers as she totaled 16 points and two assists. All but two of the Bombers got on the board and contributed to the win.

Defense continued to be the story of success for the Blue and Gold as they scored 39 points off of 43 Dutchman turnovers.

The Bombers had success shooting as they were 33–73 from the field and 8–22 from beyond the arc to help lengthen their lead throughout the game.

Freshman guard Corina Lindsay put up a 10-point effort in attempt to rally her team back into the game, but it was not enough to spark the Dutchman.

The momentum from the Union win helped propel the Bombers to victory in their next game against William Smith College.

Sophomore forward Cassidy O’Malley led the Bombers in scoring with 25 points while also adding eight rebounds.

The game included six lead changes as the teams seemed to be evenly matched until the Bombers began to pull away in the second quarter.

The Blue and Gold were able to get the ball inside, grabbing 40 rebounds and scoring 36 points in the paint. Defense was a key factor yet again for the South Hill squad as it scored 31 points off of 26 Heron turnovers.

Senior forward Kendra Quinn-Moultrie and junior forward Mia Morrison were the leading scorers for the Herons with 14 points each.

The Blue and Gold are now 9–2 overall and have started conference play very strongly with a 4–0 record in the Liberty League.

The Bombers will next host the Rochester Institute of Technology at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in Ben Light Gymnasium as they look to continue their success as new members of the Liberty League.