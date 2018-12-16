Women’s basketball advances to tournament championship

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team cruised to its sixth straight victory Dec. 14 over the Capital University Crusaders in the Hilton Scranton Poinsettia Classic in Scranton, Pennsylvania with a score of 86-53. The South Hill squad’s key to victory was an impressive 37 points off turnovers.

The Bombers were able to get a huge lead early by going on huge scoring runs going into halftime. The Crusaders were having a difficult time containing junior forward Cassidy O’Malley down low as she had all of her 15 points in the first 15 minutes. However, the Bombers were once again successful playing team ball as three Bombers scored in the double digits.

The Blue and Gold were also successful with three pointers as they shot 13 for 24 beyond the arc. Senior guard Sara Jackson made three 3-pointers from three attempts. The versatile offense was also powered by senior guard Annie Giannone who led the team with points with 16, and senior guard Meghan Pickell with 13 points.

The Crusaders were led by senior forward Erin Risner with 13 points and seven rebounds in the 33 point defeat. The Bombers improve to 7-1 with the win and are back in action at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in Scranton, Pennsylvania against the No. 6 ranked and undefeated University of Scranton Royals.