The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

January 16, 2019

Sports

Women’s basketball continues winning streak over Clarkson

By — Staff Writer
Published: January 16, 2019

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team continued their winter break winning streak after a 67–53 victory against the Clarkson University Golden Knights on Saturday, Jan. 12 in Ben Light Gymnasium.  

Sophomore guard Grace Cannon led the Bombers in scoring with her career-high 21 points. Cannon’s impressive offensive performance marks the seventh time this season that she has gone into the double digits.

Junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly and senior guard Annie Giannone also made it into double digits, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.

Many of the Bombers’ points came from the foul line, shooting 21–29 as a team. Seven players made it to the freethrow line for Ithaca, including Giannone who went 6–7 at the line.  

Clarkson put forth a valiant effort, keeping the score close throughout the matchup. The Golden Knightsjunior guard Molly Stewart put up 24 points, leading the scoring for her team.

The Liberty League win is the third in a row for the South Hill squad, who now have an overall record of 11–3 and a conference record of 6–1. The Saturday matchup marked Clarkson’s eighth loss this season. They are 2–5 in the Liberty League.

The Bombers will play their next game against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. in Troy, New York.

 

