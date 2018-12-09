Women’s Basketball defeats Stevens Institute of Technology

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team was victorious Dec 8, defeating Stevens Institute of Technology 71–60. The non-league contest improved the Bombers record to 5–1.

The Bombers had four players who had points in the double digits in the game; sophomore guard Grace Cannon, junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly, junior forward Cassidy O’Malley, and senior guard Annie Giannone.

Cannon’s 19 points on the night marked a career high, while O’Reilly netted 18, including an impressive 4 three-pointers line. O’Malley helped the team along with 17 points and Giannone was right behind her with 11.

Stevens put up a good effort against the South Hill squad, with Christina Li leading her team with 19 points.

The two teams were tied at 33 after the completion of the first half as they both showcased serious effort and evenly matched skills.

The Blue and Gold took the game back in the second half as they picked up the intensity and started racking up more points.

Free throws in the second half helped to solidify the Bombers victory, going 10 for 13 in that category, while Stevens went five for eight.

The South Hill squad will play its last home game of the semester at 6 p.m., Dec. 11 versus the University of Rochester in Ben Light Gymnasium.