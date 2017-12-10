Women’s basketball defeats Stevens Institute of Technology

The 21st ranked Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated Stevens Institute of Technology on Dec. 9 by a score of 80–71.

Sophomore forward Cassie O’Malley led the way for the Bombers with a career-high 30 points. She was able to tally 22 of those points in the second half in order to help push the Blue and Gold past the Ducks. She also grabbed six rebounds in the win.

Senior guard Julie Yacovoni and junior guard Meghan Pickell also had double digits for the Bombers with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Bombers led by as many as 22 points during the contest and only faced two deficits in the game, which both came in the first quarter, and were each by one point.

Senior forward Megan Brown was the Duck’s leading scorer with a 19–point effort, followed by senior center Anna Toke with 14 and freshman guard Christina Li with 12.

The Bombers’ defense continued strong as it forced 30 turnovers and scored 29 of their points off those turnovers. The Blue and Gold also shot 28 of 65 from the field and 21 of 26 from the free throw line.

The Bombers will next host the University of Rochester, ranked 11th in the nation, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Ben Light Gymnasium.