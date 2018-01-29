Women’s basketball defeats Union College 53–38

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated Union College on Jan. 27 by a score of 53–38.

The Bombers were led by senior forward and guard Julie Yacovoni with nine points while junior guard Meghan Pickell finished second in scoring with seven points.

Senior guard Allison Spaschak started off hot for the Blue and Gold when she scored five points in the first four minutes of the game. The quick points gave the Bombers an early 7–0 lead.

The South Hill squad had a 14-point lead at halftime and even extended the lead to as many as 20 points near the end of the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Dutchwomen cut the lead back down to single digits with a three-point shot from senior guard Lily Abarbanel. However, it was not enough as the Bombers responded with a three-pointer from freshman Megan Yawman.

The Dutchwomen finished with 30 turnovers at the end of the contest while the South Hill squad finished with only 13. The Bombers also caused 13 steals while Union only finished with one steal.

With the win, the Blue and Gold sit in second place in the Liberty League Conference with a 13–5 overall record and an 8–3 conference record. Rochester Institute of Technology currently is in first place with a conference record of 9–2.

The South Hill squad will face Skidmore College at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 in Saratoga Springs, New York.