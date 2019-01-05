Advertisement
Sports

Women’s basketball defeats Union College 56–38

By — Sports Editor
Published: January 5, 2019

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated Union College 56–38 Jan. 4 in a Liberty League contest. The win was head coach Dan Raymond’s 400th collegiate win, and he is now 16 wins away from 400 wins as the Bombers head coach.

The first quarter was extremely slow, with the Blue and Gold holding a 5–4 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half. The teams traded points until the Bombers were gain a six point lead when junior forward Cassidy O’Malley and junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly hit backtoback layups. After a field goal by Union senior forward Nicole Conley, Bombers sophomore forward Abbi Field hit a shot to give the Bombers a 14–8 lead. The score would hold up as the quarter closed.

The second half contained a wide fluctuation of the Blue and Gold’s lead, with the South Hill squad leading by as much as seven and as few as two. However, the former was the story for the end of the half, as the Bombers rode five straight points to a 24–17 halftime lead.

The Bombers increased their lead to 11 during the third quarter, as senior guard Annie Giannone and sophomore guard Grace Cannon each hit threes. The Dutchwomen fought back and were able to cut the deficit to 39–32 at the end of the quarter.

After the Dutchwomen cut the lead to five, the Bombers took a stranglehold with five minutes left, and went on a 13–0 run to end the game. The run was headed by senior guard Meghan Pickell and Cannon, and the Bombers were able to win the game by 18 points.

Cannon was the only Bomber to record double figures, finishing with 10 points. Pickell and O’Reilly each had nine points.

The Bombers look to improve upon their 8–2 record at 2 p.m. Jan. 5 against William Smith College in Geneva, New York.

 

