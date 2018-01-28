Women’s basketball defeats William Smith College 68–53

The women’s basketball team captured another win when they defeated William Smith College on Jan. 26 by a score of 68–53. The Bombers are now 12–5 on the season.

Sophomore forward Cassidy O’Malley led the way for the Blue and Gold with 16 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Julie Yacovoni was the second leading scorer with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Bombers started the game off with a quick 8–0 run, which gave the college an early lead. That early lead proved helpful for the Blue and Gold, as they never gave up the lead throughout the game.

The South Hill squad continues to beat teams with their defense as they forced 27 turnovers against the Herons. The turnovers lead to 26 points for the Bombers.

The college had a lot of production from the bench, as they got 21 points from their bench players in a complete team effort.

Junior forward Mia Morrison led the way for William Smith while putting up a 17-point and nine rebound effort in an attempt to bring the herons back into the game.

The Bombers are now in a three-way tie for second in the Liberty League Conference, along with St. Lawrence University and Skidmore College.

The Blue and Gold will next play Union College at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Schenectady, New York as they continue Liberty League Conference play.