Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

January 28, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s basketball defeats William Smith College 68–53

Women’s basketball defeats William Smith College 68–53
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By
Published: January 28, 2018

The women’s basketball team captured another win when they defeated William Smith College on Jan. 26 by a score of 68–53. The Bombers are now 12–5 on the season.

Sophomore forward Cassidy O’Malley led the way for the Blue and Gold with 16 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Julie Yacovoni was the second leading scorer with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Bombers started the game off with a quick 8–0 run, which gave the college an early lead. That early lead proved helpful for the Blue and Gold, as they never gave up the lead throughout the game.

The South Hill squad continues to beat teams with their defense as they forced 27 turnovers against the Herons. The turnovers lead to 26 points for the Bombers.

The college had a lot of production from the bench, as they got 21 points from their bench players in a complete team effort.

Junior forward Mia Morrison led the way for William Smith while putting up a 17-point and nine rebound effort in an attempt to bring the herons back into the game.

The Bombers are now in a three-way tie for second in the Liberty League Conference, along with St. Lawrence University and Skidmore College.

The Blue and Gold will next play Union College at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Schenectady, New York as they continue Liberty League Conference play.

Latest Articles

Ithacan’s Shirley Collado story is a mixed bag

Ithacan’s Shirley Collado story is a mixed bag

By | Jan 28, 2018

MLK Week 2018 speaker presents civil rights experiences

MLK Week 2018 speaker presents civil rights experiences

By | Jan 28, 2018

Q&A: Assistant professor seeks activism through art

Q&A: Assistant professor seeks activism through art

By | Jan 28, 2018

Trending Stories

Sorry, no posts could be found.

Related Articles

Parents provide positivity for women’s basketball

Parents provide positivity for women’s basketball

By , | Jan 23, 2018

Women’s basketball beats RPI, falls to Skidmore

Women’s basketball beats RPI, falls to Skidmore

By | Jan 20, 2018

Women’s basketball 4–0 in Liberty League play

Women’s basketball 4–0 in Liberty League play

By | Jan 7, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Blue and GoldBombersCassidy O'MalleyHeronsJulie YacovoniLiberty League ConferenceMia MorrisonSkidmore CollegeSouth Hill squadSt. Lawrence UniversityUnion CollegeWilliam Smith College