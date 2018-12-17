Women’s basketball falls in tournament championship

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team lost to No.6 University of Scranton 65–53 on Dec. 15 in Scranton, Pennsylvania in the Hilton Scranton Poinsettia Classic

The Bombers came out of the gate strong, leading 11–10 at the end of the first quarter. During the second quarter, Scranton gained momentum and took a 7-point lead. At halftime, the score was 30–23, with Scranton in the lead.

After halftime, Scranton came out with energy that the Bombers were unable to match. that the Bombers weren’t able to keep up with. Scranton outscored the Blue and Gold 20–13 in the third quarter. During the fourth quarter, the South Hill squad regained momentum and they kept the score close. The Bombers outscored Scranton 17–15 in the final quarter, however, this rally wasn’t enough to win them the game.

While the South Hill squad had fewer turnovers during the game, Scranton led in field goal percentage, three-point percentage and rebounds. Scranton had a total of 45 rebounds during the game to the Blue and Gold’s 34. They shot 46.3% from the field while the Bombers shot only 32.4%, and 29.4% from the three point line where the South Hill squad finished at 13.3%.

The leading scorer for the Blue and Gold was senior guard Annie Giannone, who had 20 points, 3 rebounds and three assists. She was followed by junior forward Cassidy O’Malley who had 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The South Hill squad now moves to 7–2 on the season. They will try to keep their winning record as they face Union College at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 in Schenectady, New York.