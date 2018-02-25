Advertisement
Sports

Women’s basketball falls to RIT in Liberty League semifinal

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Staff Writer
Published: February 25, 2018

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team fell to Rochester Institute of Technology on Feb. 24 by a final score of 68–61 in the Liberty League Conference semifinal.

The Bombers trailed for most of the first half, including being down by 12 heading into halftime. The Blue and Gold quickly turned it around by out-scoring the Tigers by 15 points in the third quarter alone. However, RIT outscored the Bombers in the fourth quarter by 10 to seal the victory.

Julie Yacovoni, senior guard and forward, led the way for the Blue and Gold on the offensive end. She scored her sixth double-double on the season by scoring 12 points while pulling in 13 rebounds. Sophomore forward Cassidy O’Malley led the team in scoring with 16 points and three blocks.

The Tigers shot 45 percent from the field in the contest enroute to the win, while the Bombers only shot 35 percent. The Tigers also had five players reach double-digits on the board in a true team effort.

The Bombers were not themselves from the threepoint line in the game against RIT. They only were able to make six threepointers throughout the game, which hindered them from advancing on any scoring runs.

The Tigers out-rebounded the Bombers 44–34 throughout the game. In the paint, the Blue and Gold were outscored 32–22.

RIT will advance to the Liberty League Conference final on Feb. 25, while the Bombers finish the season with a 20–7 record. The South Hill squad will have to wait and see if they get an atlarge bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The selection show will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at NCAA.com.

