Women’s basketball picks up Liberty League victory

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated league opponent Rochester Institute of Technology 77–52 Jan. 8 in Rochester, New York. The team improves to a record of 9–3 this season and 4–1 in the Liberty League.

Junior forward Cassidy O’Malley was the high scorer for the Blue and Gold, leading the team with 21 points. After notching eight in the first half, O’Malley came alive in the second half, netting 13 points — the same amount as the half’s second and third highest scorers combined.

RIT lead through the first five minutes of the first quarter, but a three-pointer by senior guard Allie Tunick put the Bombers up 15–14 and they didn’t cede the lead for the remainder of the game. They ended the first half up by four points, scoring 31 points to the Tigers’ 27.

The South Hill squad opened the second half with five unanswered points. Senior guard Annie Giannone put in a layup followed by a layup and free throw from O’Malley. They ended the third quarter with an even stronger rally, notching 11 points in a row. Fouls plagued the RIT defense, as four of those points were scored on free throws. Sophomore forward Abbi Field contributed two layups, O’Malley netted a jump shot, and junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly netted a three-pointer to put the Blue and Gold up 54–37.

While there was some back and forth at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Bombers continued to dominate, widening their lead to 25 points by the final buzzer. With this win, the South Hill squad currently ranks second in the Liberty League standings.

The Blue and Gold are back in action in another league matchup against St. Lawrence University at 5 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Ben Light Gymnasium.