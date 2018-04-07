Women’s lacrosse triumphs against St. Lawrence

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team traveled to Canton, New York on April 6 to take on St. Lawrence University. Heavy snow pushed the start of the game back two hours, and while the inclement weather made for a tough game, the Bombers ultimately escaped with a close 12–10 victory to improve to 7–3 on the season. Along with the impressive overall record, the Bombers also remain undefeated in Liberty League Conference play.

Coming off of a career game against Union College, junior attack Elizabeth Rice continued to provide valuable offense for the South Hill squad, recording three goals and three assists. This marked the sixth hat trick for Rice this season. Junior attack Allie Panara also finished with a hat trick as her final tallies included five points on three goals and two assists. With the two assists, Panara moved passed Tracy Rivas ‘14 for sixth in program history with 68 assists.

Sophomore attack Bailey Herr also added to the winning effort with two goals and an assist, putting her over 40 points this season. Junior attack Danika Waegner also had two goals in the win.

On defense, the Bombers were credited with forcing three of the 22 St. Lawrence turnovers on the day. Senior defender Elizabeth Saur had two ground balls. Junior defender Kaylou Stoddard and senior defender Molly Long each added one as well.

The Bombers were quick out of the gate, which may have proven to be the difference, as the team started off on a 6–0 run. St. Lawrence went on a 3–1 run to close out the half, but the Bombers remained in front at 7–3 after Herr responded with a goal. St. Lawrence went on to outscore the Bombers 10–6 in the final 40 minutes of the game, but the Saints couldn’t close the gap by more than two goals.

The Bombers will face off against Clarkson University at 3 p.m. April 7 in what will be the fourth game of an eight-game conference opponent stretch for the Bombers in Potsdam, New York.