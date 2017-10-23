Women’s soccer defeats RPI at Carp Wood Field Oct. 21 3–1

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team cruised to a 3–1 victory Oct. 21 against division rivals Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

This win marks the Bombers’ third consecutive win improving to 6–8 overall on the season, and 3–4 in division play. This was also their first away win of the season in six attempts.

It took 18 minutes for the first goal to be scored, but freshman midfielder/forward Alex Epifani was able to find the breakthrough for the Blue and Gold, notching her fourth goal of the season.

The Bombers continued laying on the pressure after the first goal, and only eight minutes later, junior midfielder Shoshana Bedrosian made it 2–0 coming off an assist from Jordyn Haynes.

Despite being outshot 6–4 in the first half, the South Hill squad was able to stifle the RPI attack, and hold a comfortable two goal lead going into the break.

Within six minutes after the start of the second half, Bedrosian bagged her second goal of the day, and eighth of the season, as Ithaca was able to keep their strong start going into the next 45.

RPI was able to grab a consolation goal in the 62nd minute of play, but it would not be enough as the score finished 3–1 after the final whistle.

Junior goalie Stacey DiGiorgio finished with five saves in a strong defensive performance by the Bombers.

The South Hill squad will be taking on Rochester Institute of Technology at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at Carp Wood Field for their second to last regular season game of the year.