Women’s soccer defeats St. Lawerence to stay undefeated

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team remained undefeated today after beating St. Lawrence University 2–0 on Sept. 29 at Carp Wood Field.

Both teams entered the game with no losses on their record, but the Bombers emerged with the clean sheet to improve to 8-0-2 this season. They also gained another three points in the Liberty League Conference standings, where they are currently ranked second.

The Blue and Gold had a slow start, but still dominated most of the possession throughout the first half. Their first scoring chance came in the 5th minute when sophomore midfielder and forward Alex Epifani drilled a shot directly into the crossbar off a cross from junior forward Ally Christman.

In the 33rd minute, junior goalkeeper Sara Jakobsze got mixed up in a scramble in front of the goal. She was checked by athletic trainers and reentered the game to get the Bombers to halftime, but did not see the field during the second half. She was replaced by sophomore goalkeeper Emma Fruhling.

The best chance for the South Hill squad was in the 36th minute, and once again the work of Christman and Epifani. Christman sent the ball low across the front of the net, and Epifani knocked it in. However, the goal was not counted because Epifani was ruled offsides. The half ended in a 0–0 tie despite the Bombers outshooting the Saints 7–3.

The Bombers entered the second half with a new ferocity, and just two minutes in, the team notched their first goal of the game. Christman sent a cross high across the front of the net, and Epifani took a flying leap, driving into the goal off a bicycle kick.

From that point on, the Blue and Gold commanded the game. Head coach Mindy Quigg described the change in dynamic she felt among the players.

“When we scored in the first couple of minutes, I knew we were going to win the game,” Quigg said. “I thought it would be hard for us to lose after the energy of that, and we played it really smart.”

That fervor showed in the 64th minute when junior midfielder Gabriella Mihale passed the ball through to Epifani, who saw freshman forward Molly MacFarland across the net. MacFarland drove the cross past the Saints’ junior goalkeeper, Samantha Allen, to notch her first collegiate goal.

Sinead McSharry, St. Lawrence’s head coach, said that she commended the South Hill squad’s second half performance.

“Technically and physically, we just weren’t there,” McSharry said. “They did a much better job coming back in the second half. We’re obviously disappointed, but in the end it’ll probably be a good loss for us; we needed something to get us going.”

Quigg gave a lot of credit to the Bombers’ defense for bringing home the victory, especially senior defenders Reid Garner and Sam Robinson.

“In our backfield, Reid did a great job holding ground back there,” Quigg said. “Sammy on the outside back did a real nice job too. The whole back four unit played really well.”

The Bombers will look to maintain their undefeated record and add another Liberty League win at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Carp Wood Field versus William Smith College.