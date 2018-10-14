Women’s soccer defeats Union College in conference matchup

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team defeated Union College 2–1 in their Liberty League Conference matchup Oct.13.

The Blue and Gold led the charge in the first half by taking seven shots, with five of them being shots on goal. Union only took four shots that half.

Towards the end of the first half, the South Hill squad scored their first goal. Sophomore midfielder Alex Epifani scored the first goal of the game when she took the ball from the goalkeeper after a back pass and scored from mid box. That was Epifani’s fifth goal of the season. Union was unable to score during the first half.

The Bombers came out during the second half playing tight defense, allowing Union only three shots in the half. The Blue and Gold, however, managed to take nine shots that half.

A little after 10 minutes into the second half, the South Hill squad scored their second goal of the game. Epifani scored her second goal of the game after an assist from junior midfielder Gabriella Mihale.

Only two minutes after the Bombers scored, Union was able to score their first goal of the game. Freshman forward Alexa Cornacchia was able to score off of an assist from freshman midfielder Erin O’Shea, which made the score 2–1 with the Bombers still in the lead.

At the end of regulation, the Blue and Gold came out on top, winning the game 2–1.

The South Hill squad now moves to 11–1–2 on the season. The Bombers will fight to keep their winning streak alive when they face Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in a Liberty League matchup at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Carp Wood Field.