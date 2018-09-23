Women’s soccer dominates first Liberty League matchup

The Ithaca College women’s soccer defeated Clarkson University 3–0 in a Liberty League Conference matchup Sept. 22.

Three different players scored for the Bombers on their way to victory, continuing the balanced offensive attack the team has gotten all season.

Getting the scoring started for the day was sophomore forward Alex Epifani. Epifani got her third goal of the season in the 16th minute as she took a cross from junior forward Ally Christman and buried it in the back of the net.

For the remainder of the first half, the Blue and Gold saw a strong attack by Clarkson, facing three shots. Junior goalkeeper Sara Jakobsze stood tall and made two saves to close out the period.

A Bombers corner kick in the 57th minute led to the second goal of the game. Senior midfielder Sam Robinson took the kick, which was deflected up in front of the net and came down to junior midfielder Gabriella Mihale, who pushed it through for her fourth goal of the season.

The third goal came in the 68th minute when senior forward Sarah Pirnie took a cross from Epifani and headed it past Clarkson junior goalkeeper Elyse Green. For Pirnie, it was her first goal of the season.

The South Hill squad locked things down on defense after getting the third goal, allowing just one more shot en route to their second consecutive shutout.

The Bombers improved to 7–0–1 on the year after the win and have a staggering goal differential, outscoring their opponents 23–3 in that span. They will try to stay hot against 4–1–1 St. John Fisher College at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in Rochester, New York.