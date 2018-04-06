Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 6, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s tennis falls to RIT 6–3 in Glazer Arena

Women’s tennis falls to RIT 6–3 in Glazer Arena
  CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN
Freshman Sara Steinberg returns the ball against the Rochester Institute of Technology on April 5.
By — Photo Editor
Published: April 6, 2018

In its third home match of the year, the women’s tennis team lost 6–3 to the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers April 5 in Glazer Arena.

The Blue and Gold had a rough start after losing all three doubles matches. Sophomore Parley Hannan and freshman Sara Steinberg had the closest doubles match of the day with a score of 8–5. Senior Taylor Ginestro and sophomore Brianna Ruback finished 8–4 and juniors Caroline Dunn and Kathryn Shaffer had a score of 8–3.

The Bombers fought hard in the singles matches to pull off three wins. The first win of the day for the South Hill squad came from Dunn after she defeated RIT freshman Claire Casalnova 6–1, 6–2.

“In singles I knew that we had to win like five singles to win the match so I really stepped up my game and tried to perform as well as I could,” Dunn said. “I was really focused and motivated to win so we could win the match as a team.”

Finishing second was Shaffer, who lost to the Tigers sophomore Shayna Ginster 6–1, 6–0. Ruback finished third, defeating RIT junior Amelia Ying 6–2, 6–3.

“I was just trying to focus on being as consistent as I could and keep moving my feet,” Ruback said. “We had a lot of close points so I was really focusing on hitting one more ball every point.”

After playing a close first set, Ginestro lost the second and third sets to be the fourth player to finish their singles match. Ginestro was defeated by the Tigers freshman Kristen Zablonski 7–6 (7–0), 6–2.

Steinberg won her singles match, defeating RIT freshman Annie Steinbrink with two 6–2 sets.

“I thought I was playing really well,” Steinberg said. “Every ball seemed to make it in the court and find it’s spot. Mentally, it was tougher than the actual skill because when I was down, I had to keep telling myself that, ‘I can do it,’ and that I wouldn’t let her fight back for both of the sets.”

Hannan played a close back and forth singles match, losing to Tigers freshman Julia Smolowitz 6–4, 6–2.

Ruback said the match was a challenge for the Blue and Gold.

“RIT is solid, but it looked like everyone was playing very competitive points and everyone stayed in there,” she said.

The Blue and Gold is back in action for a non-conference match against The College of New Jersey at 11:45 a.m. April 7 at the Mercer County Tennis Complex in West Windsor Township, New Jersey.

Latest Articles

Women’s tennis falls to RIT 6–3 in Glazer Arena

Women’s tennis falls to RIT 6–3 in Glazer Arena

By | Apr 6, 2018

#ICHowItWorks: Clinic experience complements classes

#ICHowItWorks: Clinic experience complements classes

By The Ithacan | Apr 5, 2018

Editorial: Campus community must support diversity fellows

Editorial: Campus community must support diversity fellows

By The Ithacan | Apr 4, 2018

Related Articles

WATCH: Lone senior takes charge of men’s tennis team

WATCH: Lone senior takes charge of men’s tennis team

By | Feb 28, 2018

Men’s tennis looks to serve up strong season

Men’s tennis looks to serve up strong season

By | Feb 28, 2018

Women’s tennis struggles against Vassar College

Women’s tennis struggles against Vassar College

By | Apr 2, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Amelia YingBlue and GoldBombersBrianna RubackCaroline DunnClair CasalnovaGlazer ArenaJulia SmolowitzKathryn ShafferKristen ZablonskiMercer County Tennis ComplexParley HannanRITRochester Institute of TechnologySara SteinbergShayna GinsterSouth Hill squadTaylor GinestroThe College of New JerseyTigers