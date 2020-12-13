Review: Singles for the week 12/11

“Nothing’s The Same”

Alexander 23, Jeremy Zucker

Released Dec. 11

Interscope Records

“Nothing’s The Same” is a beautiful acoustic track that laments a lost lover, complete with soft harmonies. The song starts quietly then grows into a rich cacophony of guitars and striking drums.

“Brush Fire”

Gracie Abrams

Released Dec. 10

Gracie Abrams, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

“Brush Fire” is driven by Gracie Abrams’ strong vocals and its electro-pop beat. Though the instrumentals are often muted, a piano is the song’s consistent, gorgeous foundation.

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Gwen Stefani

Released Dec. 7

Interscope Records

Gwen Stefani’s funky, drum–heavy “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is a witty, powerful anthem, both in its production and her bratty vocals. Lyrics like “Let me re—, let me reintroduce myself / ‘Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf,” establish the song’s anthemic quality.

“Hills Have Eyes”

POORSTACY

Released Dec. 11

Internet Money Records/TenThousand Projects

“Hills Have Eyes” is grunge-rock perfection, with the vocals of POORSTACY, real name Carlito Milfort, tucked into the background instrumentals. The decision to mute Milfort’s vocals is an excellent one, for it allows the aggressive electric guitar to step to the forefront.