Review: Singles for the week of 10/2

“Wonder”

Shawn Mendes

Released Oct. 2

Island Records

“Wonder” has more instrumental and lyrical depth than a typical pop song. Complete with an unexpected though welcomed instrumental, rock-style interlude, “Wonder” is both captivating and mesmerizing.

“Don’t Stop (feat. Young Thug)”

Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug

Released Oct. 2

1501 Certified Ent. LLC

Iconic as ever, Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Young Thug for another empowering anthem. The quick beat and excellent lyrics are asking to be used for a TikTok dance.

“Not Another Love Song”

Ella Mai

Released Oct. 2

10 Summers Records, LLC

Soft reverberation defines Ella Mai’s “Not Another Love Song,” a beautiful, enchanting track. The heavy, dominating drum is cleverly matched with the swirling electronic backbeat.

“Still Have Me”

Demi Lovato

Released Sept. 30

Island Records

Demi Lovato’s vocals are, as typical, the highlight of “Still Have Me.” They don’t need any more than the song’s echoing harmonies, a simple piano to keep time and empowering lyrics — “I don’t have much, but at least I still have me.”