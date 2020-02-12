Board of Trustees to meet in Los Angeles for February meeting

This year’s annual February Ithaca College Board of Trustees meeting is taking place in Los Angeles from Feb. 12 to 13.

President Shirley M. Collado announced the meeting during the All-College Gathering on Jan. 28. During the meeting, the board is touring the college’s Los Angeles satellite campus to highlight the importance of the center, Collado said at the All-College Gathering.

Collado also said she will be joining the board for a meeting with Bob Iger ’73, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., to discuss the future vision of the college

“We are very grateful that Bob Iger will be joining us at this event,” Collado said at the All-College Gathering. “He and I will engage in a conversation about leadership and the college’s future.”

Collado, as well as other senior leadership team members, including La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, attended the meeting.

The board will return to campus for its annual May meeting, which is when the 2020–21 fiscal budget is anticipated to be released, Collado said at the All-College Gathering. The budget is sometimes released during the February meeting, but since 2018, it has been released in May.