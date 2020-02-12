Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 12, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Board of Trustees to meet in Los Angeles for February meeting

Board of Trustees to meet in Los Angeles for February meeting
  Ana Maniaci McGough/The Ithacan
From left, Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Lissey and Vice Chairman Jim Nolan speak at the Annual Board of Trustees Meeting Oct. 25. This year’s annual February Ithaca College Board of Trustees meeting is taking place in Los Angeles.
By — News Editor
Published: February 12, 2020

This year’s annual February Ithaca College Board of Trustees meeting is taking place in Los Angeles from Feb. 12 to 13. 

President Shirley M. Collado announced the meeting during the All-College Gathering on Jan. 28. During the meeting, the board is touring the college’s Los Angeles satellite campus to highlight the importance of the center, Collado said at the All-College Gathering. 

Collado also said she will be joining the board for a meeting with Bob Iger ’73, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., to discuss the future vision of the college

“We are very grateful that Bob Iger will be joining us at this event,” Collado said at the All-College Gathering. “He and I will engage in a conversation about leadership and the college’s future.”

Collado, as well as other senior leadership team members, including La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, attended the meeting. 

The board will return to campus for its annual May meeting, which is when the 2020–21 fiscal budget is anticipated to be released, Collado said at the All-College Gathering. The budget is sometimes released during the February meeting, but since 2018, it has been released in May

 

Falyn Stempler can be reached at fstempler@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @falstempler

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

IC students have less diverse political opinions than prior years

IC students have less diverse political opinions than prior years

By | Feb 12, 2020

IC Student wins championship title for speech and debate

IC Student wins championship title for speech and debate

By | Feb 12, 2020

Two Cornell University students test negative for coronavirus

Two Cornell University students test negative for coronavirus

By | Feb 12, 2020

Related Articles

Board of Trustees member Carol Serling dies

Board of Trustees member Carol Serling dies

By | Jan 21, 2020

Board of Trustees votes to appoint new member

Board of Trustees votes to appoint new member

By | Dec 11, 2019

Board of Trustees raises concerns about college donor base

Board of Trustees raises concerns about college donor base

By | Oct 30, 2019

Related Topics

Bob IgerIthaca College All-College GatheringIthaca College Board of TrusteesIthaca College Board of Trustees meetingIthaca College Los Angeles