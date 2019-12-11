Board of Trustees votes to appoint new member

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees voted to appoint Kim Zeoli ’89 to the board.

Dave Lissy ’87, chair of the board of trustees, announced in an email sent to the campus community Dec. 5 that the vote for Zeoli was unanimous. Zeoli will attend the board’s next meeting Feb. 12 and 13 in Los Angeles. Her term as a trustee will extend until 2023.

“Her expertise and her commitment to IC will be a major asset to our board, particularly as we lay the foundation for the college’s future through the implementation of our strategic plan, Ithaca Forever,” Lissy said in the email sent to the campus community.

Zeoli earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and currently works as a senior partner in the national Risk and Financial Advisory practice at Deloitte and Touche in Boston. Deloitte and Touche is a professional services firm. Zeoli was awarded the 2019 Volunteer Service Award from the college for her dedication to the college, Lissy said in the announcement. The award is given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the college.

“It is truly an honor to be selected to serve Ithaca College as a trustee, and I am so grateful to have this opportunity,” Zeoli said. “I look forward to using this experience to be an ambassador and advocate for the college where my focus will always be on making a positive, lasting impact for the IC community.”

Of the 28 current trustees, 12 are women. Zeoil joins the board two years after the college appointed President Shirley M. Collado, the college’s first president that is a woman of color. The same year the board voted on six white men. James Nolan ’77, vice chair of the board of trustees, said in a previous article by The Ithacan that the board was trying to diversify its membership.

“I became a trustee to make a difference,” Zeoli said. “It will give me the opportunity to be a positive role model for my daughter and other young people in my life, including all the students we serve. I am also thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a dynamic group of leaders on the board and leadership team as we start to bring the bold ideas in the Ithaca Forever strategic plan to life.”