Breaking: College fills new human resources VP position

In an email to the campus community, President Shirley M. Collado announced that Hayley Harris will become the new vice president of the Office of Human and Organizational Development and Planning starting May 6.

Harris is currently the director of the Research Division of Human Resources at Cornell University. Collado said she thinks Harris will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the college.

“Hayley brings to Ithaca College an intimate knowledge of academic culture, a deep understanding of the importance and practice of shared governance, and tremendous experience in facing today’s challenges in higher ed,” Collado wrote in the email. “She is the right leader at the right time for our college’s human and organizational development.”

The position will replace the position that was formerly named vice president of the Office of Human Resources, which was previously held by Brian Dickens until his resignation last July. Kirra Franzese is currently serving as the interim associate vice president for the Office of Human Resources.

The role will include modified responsibilities. It will entail oversight of human resources initiatives, organizational development and workforce strategy, talent management and labor relations.

Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and co-chair of the search committee, previously told The Ithacan that the change in the title was a response to changes in the human resources field.

The search committee did not disclose the names or the number of semifinalist candidates there were for the position. The search process did not have any public evaluations or interactions with candidates.