College Briefs April 13

2017 Whalen Symposium speaker to discuss Fulbright research

The keynote speakers for the James J. Whalen Academic Symposium on Thursday have been announced. Kathleen Mulligan, fulbright scholar and associate professor of voice and speech in the Department of Theatre Arts, and former student Sarah Hebert-Johnson will talk about their work and experience with her presentation “Walking Through Open Doors: A Journey Through the Subcontinent.”

Mulligan’s talk will highlight moments from her scholarship, including details about her projects “Finding Women’s Voices,” which focused on empowerment of Indian women through voice, and “Voices of Partition,” which is based on interviews with survivors of the Partition of 1947.

Her current student, senior Jordan Pesci-Smith, will also be performing an original monologue.

In addition to the keynote address, over 400 students will present their work, and over 50 student poster presentations will take place between 9:25 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. in the Campus Center. The noon-hour session will feature finalist presentations for the Whalen Symposium Awards. There will also be a closing session featuring the awards ceremony, which will begin at 3:50 p.m.

Four students and professors honored in Park School awards

Four faculty members and four students have been chosen for the Park School of Communication’s annual writing awards, endowed by an anonymous alumnus.

Arhlene Flowers, associate professor of Strategic Communication, was chosen for her book, “Global Writing for Public Relations: Connecting in English with Stakeholders and Publics Worldwide.” Matthew Holtmeier, postdoctoral teaching fellow of screen studies, and Andrew Utterson, assistant professor of screen studies, were chosen for their articles. Steven Ginsberg, Pendleton-endowed chair and assistant professor at the Pendleton Center in Los Angeles, was selected for his blog “Notes from a Chair.”

For the student essay awards, sophomore Grant Brighter was honored for his research paper “Warped Space-Time: Exploiting Schematic Assumptions in Ritual in Transfigured Time (1946).” Sophomore Jenna Mortensen was selected for her long-form journalistic article “A Village Divided,” on the impact of hydraulic fracturing on one Pennsylvania town. Junior Emma McGovern won the award for a fantasy script called “Among the Reeds,” dealing with the issue of loss. Junior Tyler Macri also won for a script titled “What Comes From a Swamp,” which deals with a fictional creature and a story of siblings from a dysfunctional family.

Politics professor presents talk regarding criticisms of capitalism

Naeem Inayatullah, professor in the Department of Politics, presented “Two to Tango: The Seductions of Capitalism” at Skidmore College on April 3.

His talk assessed the strengths and weaknesses of capitalism seen as a culture. According to a description posted on Intercom, “It highlights and troubles those elements that we seem unwilling to endorse as well as those that we seem happy to condemn. It aims to make what is familiar about capitalism seem strange as well as to bring home what seems alien.” Inayatullah wrote that the hope for the talk was to clear the ground for debating capitalism’s cultural values. The talk can be read online at http://faculty.ithaca.edu/naeem/Talks/.

Department of Politics hosts nationally recognized UN member

Phyllis Bennis, an Institute for Policy Studies fellow, is the director of the New Internationalism Project at IPS. She will give a department-wide talk sponsored by the politics department on April 20 from 12:10 to 1:00 p.m. in the Dorothy D. and Roy H. Park Center for Business and Sustainable Enterprise. Bennis works as a writer, activist and analyst on Middle East and United Nations issues. She is also a fellow of the Transnational Institute in Amsterdam. She writes and speaks widely across the U.S. and around the world as part of the global peace movement. She has served as an informal adviser to several top U.N. officials on Middle East and U.N. democratization issues.

Board of Trustees announces plan for presidential transition

In a message posted to Intercom by Tom Grape, chair of the Ithaca College Board of Trustees, a committee has appointed a transition team to assist with the planning for the welcoming of a new president to the campus community and to provide support throughout the first year of the presidency. The transition team will begin its work in April 2017 and continue through the first year of Shirley Collado’s presidency.

Jason Freitag, associate professor of history, and Nancy Pringle, senior vice president and legal counsel in the Division of Human Resources, will be co-chairing the campus transition team.

The team is charged by the Board of Trustees with the development and implementation of a transition process which will enable Collado to learn institutional history, culture, strengths, opportunities and challenges at the college. The team is advisory and is not intended to replace institutional organizational and governance structures.