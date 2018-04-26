College Briefs April 26

The Key to IC executive board elected to SGC for 2018–19 year

The Key to IC has been elected as the Student Governance Council executive board along with four new SGC senators, a senior class executive board and an alumni board.

The Key to IC executive board comprises junior Alyse Harris as SGC president, junior Kylee Roberts as vice president of communications, sophomore Farwa Shakeel as vice president of academic affairs, junior Seondre Carolina as vice president of business and finance and junior Jenna Mortenson as vice president of campus affairs. The board ran unopposed and received 93.2 percent of the vote.

Sophomore Devin Kasparian was re-elected as the senator for the Roy H. Park School of Communications, freshman Eva Kirie was elected unanimously as the Class of 2021 senator, and freshman Allison Kelley was elected unanimously as the senator for the School of Business. Sophomore Hunter Flamm was re-elected as the School of Humanities and Sciences senator and received 90 percent of the vote.

The elected Alumni Council is composed of senior Danielle Colella, junior Madeline Giamartino and senior Laura Amato. This council received 98 percent of the vote. A Memeable Senior Year was elected as the senior class executive board and received 95.2 percent of the vote. The senior class executive board is composed of juniors Ezeka Allen as Class of 2019 president, Libby Corlett as vice president, Darien Guy as director of communications, Joe Cruz as director of marketing and Christian Brand as director of finance.

Professors publish essay collection on influential classical composer

Mark A. Radice, professor in the Department of Music Theory, History and Composition, and Mary I. Arlin, professor emerita, co-edited “Polycultural Synthesis in the Music of Chou Wen-chung,” a collection of essays that has been released by Routledge. Wen-chung is a composer of contemporary classical music.

Wen-chung has numerous compositions and widespread influence through his extensive teaching career at Columbia University, where his students included, among others, Bright Sheng, Zhou Long, Tan Dun, Chinary Ung and Chen Yi. During his tenure at Columbia, Wen-chung also founded the U.S.-China Arts Exchange.

IC assistant professor to offer summer course for ICC credit

Christopher House, assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies, will offer CLTC 10000, Introduction to Culture and Communication, as an online course May 14–25.

In this course, students explore and interrogate the ways that communication establishes and enacts identity power dynamics. In thinking about communication as global citizens, online discussions of movies like “Crash” and “Snowpiercer” will help students understand how social identities are constructed, institutionalized, changed, contested and appropriated by social groups,

according to the announcement.

This course fulfills the liberal arts general education and ICC Diversity requirements.

Athletic trainer programs award scholarships to handful of students

Senior Victoria Voorhees, an athletic training major, won the Frank George Scholarship, a prestigious National Athletic Trainers’ Association scholarship. The scholarship is given to the best candidate from district one or district two of the Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association, which represents the entire northeast of the country. Voorhees is the fifth Ithaca College athletic training major this year to win a professional scholarship. This is a record for the program, which has been in existence since 1975.

This year’s other athletic training program winners are seniors Kim Presuto and Sophie Knittle, with the New York State Athletic Trainers’ Association; senior Katy Helly, with EATA; and junior Katie Dolan, with NATA, for their James Thornton Leadership district two program.

Additionally, junior Jenn Gordan was appointed to the NYSATA student leadership board. Junior Natalie Sharpe and senior Hannah Robison won James J. Whalen Academic

Symposium research awards for their athletic training research.

Student presents research paper at cinema and media conference

Sophomore Alex Coburn delivered her paper, titled “Valerie the Vampire Slayer: Abjection, the Czech New Wave, and Feminist Interventions,” at the Society for Cinema and Media Studies

Undergraduate Conference at Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. Coburn was one of 30 students to be accepted to this peer-reviewed, international event. SCMS is the premiere research organization dedicated to media studies, and this conference is the sixth event focused on undergraduate research.

Coburn’s research explores the work of the Czech New Wave in relation to genre, national histories and feminist politics.