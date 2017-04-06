College Briefs April 6

City of Ithaca warns against street parking during cleaning

The City of Ithaca began its annual street cleaning operations April 3, with streets on South Hill among the first on the schedule. The affected streets will be posted with “No Parking” signs 24 hours in advance of the cleaning. Cleaning will go through the first week in May, and while the work will be spread throughout the city during this time, South Hill streets will be targeted April 3, 6, 12, 17 and 28.

All vehicles remaining on the street after 7 a.m. will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The standard parking ticket can range from $15 to $30, and the towing rate in the City of Ithaca is $100 plus sales tax. Vehicle storage fees are $25 per day.

According to Julie Holcomb, clerk for the City of Ithaca, Cornell University and Ithaca College students make up a large percentage of the people who are towed during this four-week period.

Aging studies students accepted into academic honor society

Nine Ithaca College aging studies students and a community member were inducted into the Gamma Nu chapter of Sigma Phi Omega, the national academic honor and professional society in gerontology, March 30.

SPO was established in 1980 to recognize excellence of those who study gerontology and aging, and the outstanding service of professionals who work with or on behalf of older persons.

Aging studies majors and minors inducted into SPO were: Norah AlJunaidi, Haley Congdon, Emma De Lange, Audrey DiMatteo, Meghan Hartigan, Joshua Jacobius, Meghan Olenyk, Mindy Pasternak and Tara Schorr.

Lucia Sacco was the community honoree and featured speaker at the event. Sacco is the executive director of Lifelong in Ithaca.

IC students selected to present at national research conference

Fifty-two students from all five academic schools at Ithaca College have been selected to participate in the 2017 National Conference on Undergraduate Research from April 6 to 8 in Memphis, Tennessee,

Unlike meetings of academic professional organizations, NCUR is a gathering of young scholars and presenters from all institutions of higher learning and from all corners of the academic curriculum.

Through this annual conference, NCUR promotes undergraduate student achievement, provides models of effective research and scholarship and seeks to improve the state of undergraduate education.

Students will be accompanied by James Pfrehm, associate professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures; Rasoul Rezvanian, associate dean of the School of Business; and Jim Johnson, lecturer in the Department of Marketing and Law.

The Ithacan hires Aidan Quigley as the 2017–18 editor in chief

Aidan Quigley, a junior journalism major, will assume the position of editor in chief of The Ithacan for the 2017–18 academic year.

Quigley was the only candidate interviewed by the Board of Publications at a public meeting April 3. At the board’s recommendation, Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, appointed Quigley to the position.

Quigley started working for The Ithacan during his freshman year as a staff writer, and he has served on the editorial board as an assistant news editor, news editor and managing editor. He is currently spending the Spring 2017 semester in Washington, D.C., and interning at Politico as a breaking news intern.

Quigley’s other media experience includes interning at The Christian Science Monitor during summer 2016. He plans to intern for Newsweek during summer 2017.

Red Cross Blood Drive to be held on campus spanning two days

Ithaca College will be hosting a Red Cross blood drive next week. The Blood Drive will span two days, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 in the Emerson Suites, and from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. April 13 in the Peggy Ryan William Center Human Relations

conference room on the ground floor.

Those interested in participating can call 1-800-733-2767 or visit http://redcrossblood.org and enter Ithaca College to schedule a donation time.

Volunteers are also needed to assist at the registration table the day of both drives. Those interested can email csmith@ithaca.edu.

Public Safety holds open forums for body-worn camera policies

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management and the Office of the General Counsel are hosting two campus community forums to introduce the Ithaca College Body-Worn Camera Program. The forums will allow members of the community to have a discussion and ask questions prior to implementation, which is targeted for mid-April.

The first forum was held April 5, but one more forum will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 3304 in the James K. Whalen Center for Music.

Additionally, campus community members who want to try out a body-worn camera can do so between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 3–7 at the Public Safety Satellite Office.