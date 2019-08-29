College Briefs Aug. 29

Professor co-authors publication for the journal ‘New Phytologist’

Peter Melcher, professor in the Department of Biology at Ithaca College, coauthored a study to understand the relationship among the signaling mechanisms that are involved in regulating stomata in plants. The study appeared in the New Phytologist journal July 31 and was the result of several years of collaboration by authors including a Ph.D. student and Cornell University faculty members.

Review Board to hold workshopsto lessen potential risks in research

The Institutional Review Board (IRB) will be holding two training workshops from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 and 19 this semester for faculty, staff and students. The IRB is a standing committee at the college responsible for reviewing all research and teaching activities conducted by college faculty, staff and students that involve the use of human participants to ensure that these activities minimize the potential for risk. The Sept. 3 workshop will be geared toward faculty and staff while the Sept. 19 workshop will be geared toward students, but all are welcome to attend both workshops. The workshops will include lessons on inclusionary language and adverse events for faculty, staff and students.

Faculty member publishes essay in Journal of Advertising Education

Lisa Farman, assistant professor in the Department of Strategic Communication, published an invited essay, “Media planning in the foreground: Comparing the Washington Media Scholars case competition and the NSAC,” in the Journal of Advertising Education. The Journal of Advertising Education is dedicated to research and commentary on instruction, curriculum and leadership in advertising education and is the official journal of the Advertising Division of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Swim team offers fall swim lessons for children all ages and skill levels

The women’s swimming and diving team is offering its annual fall swim lessons for children to work on refining strokes, turns, starts and diving. A member of the team will teach participants in either private lessons or in groups of two. The sessions are from 10 to 10:30 a.m., 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Oct. 12. Families can register by going to the Ithaca College Recreation web page.

Psychology professor receives award to recognize his career contributions

Bernard Beins, professor in the Department of Pyschology, received a presidential citation from the Society for the Teaching of Psychology (STP) in recognition of significant career contributions to STP, American Psychological Association (APA), and the Teaching of Psychology. STP President Richard Miller presented the award at the annual convention of the American Psychological Association in Chicago. The society is a division of APA, of which Beins is a fellow. Beins also took part in a symposium on the history of psychology, “Hidden, Overshadowed, and Forgotten — Little-Known Legacies of 20th Century Psychology.” His presentation was titled “Early psychological perspectives on African Americans: Hidden assumptions and conclusions.”

School of Music announces artists visiting Ithaca College this year

The School of Music announced its concert series including several acclaimed artists. The Manley and Doriseve Thaler Vocal Concert Series performance, featuring mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe with pianist Craig Terry is at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17 in Ford Hall. Blythe will give a master class at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Hockett Family Recital Hall. The season will continue with a guest recital from violinist Benjamin Baker. Baker will perform at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 29 with pianist Daniel Lebhardt in Ford Hall. Baker will offer a master class at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Hockett Family Recital Hall. The Louis K. Thaler Concert Violinist Series will return at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Hockett Family Recital Hall with Isabelle Faust on violin and Alexander Melnikov on piano. Faust will perform an all-Beethoven program in honor of the anniversary of the composer’s birth. The winning jazz composition in the David P. ’60 and Susan Wohlhueter Composition Contest will be performed at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 7 in Ford Hall by guest saxophonist Braxton Cook and the Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Mike Titlebaum. Artists in the spring semester will include Nikolai Lugansky and Cuarteto Latinoamericano. The Shirley and Chas Hockett Chamber Music Concert Series will take place at 4 p.m. March 1 in Ford Hall with The King’s Singers. The King’s Singers will also hold a master class after the concert at 7 p.m. in the Hockett Family Recital Hall. The vocal sextet recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding from King’s College, Cambridge.