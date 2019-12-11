College Briefs Dec. 12

IC writing professor publishes short story in a fiction journal

Raul Palma, assistant professor in the Department of Writing, published his short story “Never Through Miami” in the Fall 2019 issue of The Greensboro Review.

The story was inspired by his 2017 research trip to Cuba.

In conversation with Roberto Quesada’s novel by the same, the story examines tensions between the Cuban enclave in Miami and Cubans in their home country, particularly those in the tourism sector.

IC Center for Health Promotion to offer finals week massages

The Ithaca College Center for Health Promotion has partnered with A Massage Station of Ithaca to bring chair massages to students.

Massages will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 in the Center For Health Promotion on the lower level of Hammond Health Center.

The massages will cost $1 per minute and can be prepaid for through PayPal or credit card. Students can sign up for appointments for 10, 20 or 30 minutes of massage through the Center for Health Promotion website.

Faculty win Emmy nomination for civil rights movement film

The documentary “With Infinite Hope: MLK and the Civil Rights Movement” was produced by James Rada, associate professor and chair in the Department of Journalism, with Chrissy

Guest and Maria Mejia Yepes, assistant

professors in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies.

The hour-long program has been nominated for The Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, which are sponsored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Ithaca College students Christy Calcagno ’18, Kalia Kornegay ’18, Emily Varga ’18, Katie

Jones ’19, Elena Maria Piech ’19 and Sophia

Tulp ’19 served as associate producers on

the project.

“With Infinite Hope: MLK and The Civil Rights Movement” is about the life, leadership and

legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. through the eyes of 15 people who participated in some of the more notable events of the civil rights movement, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Freedom Rides, the Birmingham Children’s March, Selma and the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike.

The documentary was produced in collaboration with Memphis PBS affiliate WKNO-TV.

To date, it has aired 468 times on 250 PBS/public-television stations, 72% of all PBS stations nationwide. The Midsouth Regional Awards Ceremony will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 15.

Faculty members and students present at convention in Florida

Students, faculty, alumni and collaborators in the Ithaca College Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology presented at the 2019 American Speech-Language-Hearing Association convention in Orlando, Florida.

David Hajjar, assistant professor in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, and Molly Hajjar, lecturer in the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies, presented an oral seminar, “Supporting Communication and Participation in Recreation and Leisure Settings: Perspectives from Research and Clinical Practice.”

Luanne Andersson, associate professor in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, presented “Diagnostic Accuracy of Tests of Children’s Language, Speech Sound Development, and Phonological Awareness.” Speech-language pathologists Alison Grace Hammond, Kathleen Greenan and Jessica Takatch, senior Connor Donnelly and Charlene Kush ’19 were authors of the study but did not present.

Skott Jones, associate professor in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, Jenna Abrahamsen ’19, Danielle Edelstein ’19 and Jenna Supinski ’19 presented “Treatment of Speech Sound Disorders as a Function of Lexical Variables: A Stimuli Database.”

Graduate student Samantha Watts presented “Incorporating PhotoVoice as a Strategy for Improving Oral Proficiency in Adult English Language Learners.” Marie Sanford, retired clinical associate professor in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, and Morgan Lenithan ’18 were also authors of the study.

American Red Cross club to host blood drive for IC community

The Ithaca College American Red Cross Club and Staff Council are sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Emerson Suites.

The club would like to exceed its goal of collecting 75 units of blood, which is equivalent to approximately 94 appointments.

Appointments for the blood drive are required. Students, faculty and staff can sign up on the American Red Cross website.

Before coming to an appointment, the club recommends having a hearty breakfast or lunch and drinking more water than usual.

More information on the requirements and recommendations for donating blood can be found on the American Red Cross website.