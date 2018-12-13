College Briefs Dec. 13

Students showcase class projects for African and Asian studies courses

Students will showcase their final creative projects for Introduction to African Diaspora Studies and Introduction to Asian American Studies from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 13 in Clark Lounge. The event will be hosted in partnership with the Center for the Study of Culture, Race and Ethnicity.

The goal of the initiative is to educate the campus about important issues to African Diaspora and Asian American communities and to create a space for conversations about diversity and community.

Some of the projects were also on display Dec. 12 in the Ithaca Falls Room in the Campus Center.

Writing professor publishes essay in Believer magazine on vitality

Catherine Taylor, associate professor in the Department of Writing, published a new essay on aging, dance, vitality and collective active in The Believer. The Believer is a creative writing magazine based in Las Vegas. Her essay is based on research she did during her sabbatical leave.

Language professor publishes article about 20th-century Arcadian literature

Rachel Paparone, assistant professor in Department of Modern Languages and Literature published an article titled “A(r)cadie heureuse? Space, Place and Engaged Pastoral in Zachary Richard’s Feu” in the current issue of Studies in 20th and 21st Century Literature.

The article looks at how Richard deconstructed myths of Arcadia that were important to Arcadia and Cajun culture and identity. Paparone said Richard refocused the reader’s attention onto marginalized populations.

Food and society class holds panel on food system solutions

An Ithaca College health class, Food and Society, hosted a panel and Q&A on possible solutions to food system dilemmas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 in Klingenstein Lounge.

The panel presentation and research event was titled “Food and Society: Exploring Solutions to Food System Problems.” The presentation included seven guest panelists who run, or are a part of, food systems in New York.

The panelists included locals involved in the food industry: Donn Hewes, Maryrose Livingston, Elizabeth Gabriel, Heather Sanders, Kara Cusolito ’08, Aaron Munzer ’08 and Anu Rangarajan.

The businesses represented by the panelists were Northland Sheep Dairy, the Groundswell Center for Local Food and Farming, Plowbreak Farm, the Piggery and the Cornell Small Farms Program.

Professor publishes research paper on ways people pursue happiness

Cory Brown, associate professor in the Department of Writing, published a 57-page paper that assesses different ways that people pursue happiness, including factors such as money, marriage, religion and more. He will present his research at an international arts and humanities conference held from Jan. 3 to 5 in Hawaii.

His research also explores philosophical issues such as how to define and measure happiness and its relationship with different perceptions. Brown said his experience with the issues comes from years of studying the topic and teaching a course about it in the Honors Program.

College to host celebratory event for new fall-semester graduates

Ithaca College will host a reception to celebrate students graduating after the fall semester from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Emerson Suites.

The event will feature a presentation from President Shirley M. Collado; Olivia Corlett, vice president of the senior class; Steven Novakovic, instructor of finance and international business; and Eri DeMarco, a member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Last fall post-sabbatical colloquium hosted by provost at Ithaca College

Ithaca College held its final Provost’s Colloquium of the fall semester from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in Taughannock Lounge. The event was designed to give professors an opportunity to share their research and sabbatical work with the campus community.

The colloquium featured two presentations called “Making Musical Connections Through Slave Songs” and the “Music of Africa,” by Baruch Whitehead, associate professor in the Department of Music Education, and “A Valediction: Forbidding Mourning,” by Bruce Hendeson, professor in the Department of Communication Studies.

Professor studies art in residence at Punahou School in Honolulu

Janet Galvan, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, was an artist in residence at Punahou School in Honolulu. She also worked with the Kapolei School Chorus.