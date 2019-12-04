College Briefs Dec. 5

Ithaca College Library to offer de-stress events for students

The Ithaca College Library is offering opportunities for students to de-stress from Dec. 8 to 13.

The library will host holiday trivia from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

A blanket fort with blankets, pillows and string lights will be set up from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 on the second floor of the library.

The library will also host a mindful labyrinth walk from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The walk will start in Gannett 319. One person will walk through the walking meditation at a time while contemplating a question or phase. This event is co-sponsored by the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life.

The library will have a craft table with coloring, origami and cut out snowflakes from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 near Popular Periodicals.

President Shirley M. Collado will visit the library for a study break event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 between the Research Help and the Circulation Desks. Food and drinks will be available at the event.

The library will host a button-making event from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 near Popular Periodicals.

The library will bring a therapy llama and two dogs to campus from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 in front of the Campus Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services. Volunteers from Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine Cornell Companions program will attend the event.

These events do not require RSVPs, but they are available on IC Engage.

Publication names IC innovator for food service management

Food Management, a website focused on trends and best practices in the noncommercial food service industry, named Ithaca College its Innovator of the Month for the college’s decision to bring dining services in-house.

The website recognized the college for finding the resources to undertake self-operation of dining services, building relationships with local partners like Cornell University and making structural changes to the dining program to increase the appeal of the meal plans.

Last spring, the college decided to end its campus dining contract with Sodexo after 19 years, taking those operations in-house in order to improve programming and lower costs. The college switched to local vendor Maines Paper & Food Service.

Food Management also noted the college’s decision to emphasize local vendors like Ithaca Bakery, Ithaca Coffee Company, Gimme! Coffee, Purity Ice Cream and Chick-n-Bap.

The college also changed its meal plan strategy to include two options — an unlimited plan that is mandatory for students living in on-campus dorms and a five-meals-per-week plan for off-campus students and those living in on-campus apartments.

Report recognizes the college for study-abroad participation

Ithaca College was recognized in November by the Institute of International Education as a leading institution for study abroad for master’s-level institutions in the category of “Mid-Length Study Abroad” experiences.

The college is identified as No. 4 in the nation for institutions of this type and in this category, reflecting only those study-abroad experiences that resulted in academic credit.

Provost to feature faculty work in post-sabbatical colloquium

La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, is hosting a post-sabbatical colloquium from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in Clark Lounge.

The speakers will share their works in music performance, modern languages and literatures and occupational therapy.

Janet Galván, professor in the Department of Performance Studies, will present at the event.

Marella Feltrin-Morris, associate professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, will present “Translation, or, The Grief That Keeps on Giving.”

Michelle Bradshaw, associate professor and graduate program chair in the Department of Occupational Therapy, will present “Journeying Into Other Realms: Occupational Therapy in

Integrative Health.”

Gordon Rowland, director of the Center for Faculty Excellence, will facilitate the event.

The event is organized and supported by the Center for Faculty Excellence.

Intramurals to host tournament to benefit Ithaca Youth Bureau

Ithaca College intramurals will host a 5v5 Charity Basketball Tournament from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Ben Light Gymnasium. It is $5 per person to play in the tournament. All proceeds will be donated to the Ithaca Youth Bureau. Registration for the tournament can be completed at recreation.ithaca.edu

The winner of each bracket will play the winner of Cornell University’s brackets.

College to host annual event to showcase freshmen work

Freshmen students in the Ithaca College seminar program will present at the third annual Ithaca Seminar Symposium from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Emerson Suites.

Approximately 400 students will participate in traditional poster sessions, give individual readings and share group and individual presentations.

Students in more than 12 freshman seminar sections have been working on individual or group projects throughout the semester to showcase at the symposium.