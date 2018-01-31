College Briefs Feb. 1

Committee looking for candidates for the IC Faculty Excellence Awards

The Center for Faculty Excellence and the Faculty Development Committee are seeking nominations for Ithaca College’s annual Faculty Excellence Awards. There will be six $1,500 awards. In the spirit of the promotion of diversity and inclusion, the committee said it welcomes the nomination of faculty of color, female and gender nonbinary faculty, LGBTQ faculty, faculty with disabilities and part-time and full-time contingent faculty. The deadline for all supporting materials is Feb. 26. To be eligible, a candidate must have completed at least one year of employment at Ithaca College, which does not need to be continuous; be a faculty member who is full-time, full-time contingent, part-time contingent or adjunct during the current 2017–18 academic year; be of any rank, be it adjunct, lecturer, instructor, assistant, associate or full professor; and any track with regard to tenure.

Irish exchange students coming for IC Athletic Training program

The Athletic Training Education Program in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences is continuing its senior educational exchange program with the Institute of Technology Carlow in Ireland. Ithaca’s athletic training program formed an educational and clinical exchange program with an athletic rehabilitation program. The therapy program sends two senior athletic training majors to Carlow every fall and receives two senior Carlow ARTI students each spring. Both programs provide their visiting students with sports medicine–related classroom education and clinical experiences with their institutional athletic program.

Professor presents her research about sustainability education

Srijana Bajracharya, professor in the Department of Health Promotion and Physical

Education, presented a paper titled “Sustainability Education: A Liberal Arts Course Based on the Burns Model of Sustainability Pedagogy.” The presentation summarized the development and delivery of the course on sustainability focused on public health perspectives. The course has closely followed the Burns model of sustainability education, which suggests using not only the content on sustainability but also using multiple Perspectives and Power relationships through various in-class or outside experiential learning. She also discussed an online version of learning using Voicethread to humanize the course. A poll on the use of VT was taken at the end of the semester by students. The overall response was positive, and the results were shared with the participants at the session.

Curriculum changes for Spring 2018 to now be submitted electronically

In collaboration with APC, the submission process for curriculum changes is now available electronically. Electronic forms allow for easy and visible tracking of proposals, use of the streamlined workflow process for approvals and an intuitive and user-friendly submission process. Spring 2018 allows faculty an opportunity to transition from paper curriculum forms to the new electronic system known as Course Inventory Management. Submissions will be accepted via CIM during Spring 2018.

Discussion to be held on Feb. 21 about the fiscal budget for 2019

Faculty, staff and students are invited to join the conversation at the next Dollars and $ense Meeting on Feb. 21 in Emerson Suite A. The topic for this month will be a

Fiscal Year 2019 Budget update, operating and capital, as approved by the Ithaca College Board of Trustees at their February meeting.

Faculty and staff to receive new stickers from Parking Services

Parking Services will be distributing plain white stickers for faculty and staff that must be installed behind the clear decal permits. The stickers will solve a design flaw with the faculty and staff decals. The design flaw in the new employee decal parking permits made it difficult to see the permits on vehicles with tinted windows. Employees can pick up their stickers at the Parking Services desk in the Public Safety building on Farm Pond Road, the Public Safety satellite office in the Campus Center and Visitor Booth.

IC Educational Technology Day proposals now being accepted

Proposals are due Feb. 19 for Ithaca College’s Educational Technology Day Teaching and Learning with Technology Symposium: Innovation, Access and Humanizing Technology.

Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of the Finger Lakes Faculty Development Network. Presenters will be notified by March 1. All presenters must register for the Ed Tech Day event at the college, and the conference room will seat approximately 50 people. The conference room will have a projector, wireless capability and a connection for a laptop. The audience will be faculty, staff or students from the college and other institutions. Presenters should bring handouts for all audience members.