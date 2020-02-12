College Briefs Feb. 13

Students attend science event to showcase physics process

Ithaca College sophomore Muhtasim Hossain, juniors Oluwasekemi Odumosu and Joshua Schmidt, and Matthew Sullivan, professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, participated in the World Science Festival’s City of Science event. City of Science is a touring event in which properties of science, technology, engineering and math are combined in interactive demonstrations and activities. Hossain, Odumosu, Schmidt and Sullivan presented on quantum levitation.

IC Residential Life makes changes to living learning communities

The Office of Residential Life recently announced plans for expanding and enhancing the residential learning community (RLC) experience for students for the 2020–21 academic year. RLCs are topical, interest-based housing communities that focus on sharing ideas and interests and engaging in community activities and lectures. Each RLC includes one or two RLC faculty or staff associates who mentor the community. In addition to some of the long standing RLCs, including Honors and the Outdoor Adventure Learning Community, two new RLC communities will start this fall.

The new Entrepreneurship and Innovation (E&I) RLC will be located in Rowland Hall. In collaboration with partners from the School of Business, the E&I RLC will focus on the entrepreneurial mindset and taking idea generation to business development. The new STEM RLC will be located in West Tower and geared toward first-year students enrolled in the STEM disciplines. This RLC was created through a National Science Foundation grant received by Kelley Sullivan, associate proffesor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy. Along with the new additions, a few of the RLCs for Fall 2020 will be relocated to new buildings, such as the Interfaith community and Quiet Study.

College to host diversity expert for conversations about inclusion

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, the Center for Inclusion, Diversty, Equity and Social Change and Hillel at Ithaca College are hosting Yavilah McCoy, an educator, anti-racism activist and diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant for two events. Both events are part of Better Together Days, an Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) program that brings campuses together for a week of interfaith action.

At 12:10 p.m. Feb. 18 in Klingenstein Lounge, McCoy will engage in dialogue with faculty regarding the growing need to advance justice across interracial, intercultural and interfaith differences on college campuses. McCoy’s keynote presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in Klingenstein Lounge. The presentation will focus on the paradox of how one can hold progressive beliefs and principles and still think, speak and act in ways that perpetuate racial bias. McCoy will discuss concrete steps in achieving a more equitable

campus environments.

Students with strong academics honored by athletics department

The Office of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Office of the Provost hosted their fourth annual scholar-athlete luncheon Feb. 6 in the Emerson Suites to celebrate the exceptional academic achievements of current junior and senior student-athletes. More than 60 student-athletes from 23 of Ithaca’s 27 sponsored varsity programs received invitations to the ceremony.

Each student-athlete obtained a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher since their arrival to the college three or four years ago. Senior Peyton Greco of the women’s golf team served as the keynote speaker. Will Rothermel, associate diretor for the athletics office, and Barb Belyea, clinical professor and associate chair of the Department of Physical Therapy and faculty athletics representative, spearheaded the initiative to honor the student-athletes’ performances in the classroom.

Language professor to present research on early French explorers

The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures will be hosting a brown-bag lunch at noon Feb. 13 in the Dorothy D. and Roy H. Park Center for Sustainable Enterprise Room 301. At the lunch, Rachel Paparone, assistant professor in the modern languages and literatures department, will talk about her current research on the pastoral in Early Modern travel narratives. She will focus on the methods with which French explorers in North America interpreted the landscapes and people that they encountered as well as how reframing these narratives in terms of the pastoral can help people better understand contemporary attitudes toward nature.

IC Second Stage finalizes shows for their spring semester lineup

IC Second Stage finalized the productions it will put on throughout the spring semester. On April 3 and 4, the organization will present “Puffs,” a stage play written by Max Cox with a loose connection to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. On April 10 and 11, it will present “Bare: A Pop Opera,” with music by Damon Intrabartolo, lyrics by Jon Hartmere and book by Hartmere and Intrabartolo. On April 30 and May 1, IC Second Stage will present “Next to Normal,” a 2008 American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Auditions for “Puffs” will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 15 in Job Hall Room 160.

IC Second Stage is an organization for students who are interested in a creative outlet outside of the college’s main stage

theater productions.