College Briefs Feb. 15

STEM professors write essay on role of politics in education

Jason Hamilton, chair of the Department of Environmental Studies and Science, and Tom Pfaff, professor in the Department of Mathematics, published an essay in Inside Higher Education. The essay, “STEM Educators Can No Longer Be Apolitical,” discusses the need for STEM educators to adapt to the reality that data and discovery challenge people’s worldview.

Latina artist and entrepreneur to present about business venture

Brandi Herrera will speak about her recent business venture, Helado Rosa, Feb. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.in Clark Lounge. Helado Rosa is a color concept shop featuring handcrafted works by Mexican artisans. Each season’s limited-edition collection is gathered during her travels throughout Mexico and the U.S. Southwest and built around a palette that reflects the landscapes and cultures of

those regions. Herrera is a Portland, Oregon, based multidisciplinary artist, poet and translator, whose work explores the poetics of space. Her work has been featured in a number of public exhibitions, performance series and publications and is held in various permanent collections

and archives. This presentation is supported by the Diversity Awareness Committee, the School of Business, the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Department of Writing.

McGill University professor to speak on themes in pop and rock music

Nicole Biamonte, associate professor of music theory at McGill University, will give a talk Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. in the McHenry Lounge in the School of Music. The event is hosted by the Ithaca

Music Forum. The talk, Interactions of Rhythm with Texture and Form in Popular Music, will look at the particularities of pop and rock music. Biamonte has published articles and book chapters on pitch structures, form, and meter and rhythm in popular music; exoticism in the music of Rush; musical representation in the video games “Guitar Hero” and “Rock Band” in her own edited collection; and historicist aspects of 19th-century art music.

Professional development seminars to be held for campus community

Student Affairs and Campus Life will sponsor professional development opportunities for staff and the larger campus community during February and March. The speakers are also co-sponsored by the Educational Affairs Staff Development Committee. The next presentation will be Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. in the School of Business in room 301. Adam Peck, assistant vice president and dean of student affairs at Stephen F. Austin State.University will give the webinar Busy is the Enemy of Strategic. Future seminars and webinars will be held March 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Emerson Suites, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. in the Center for Health Sciences in room 200, March 21 at 1 p.m. in the School of Business in room 301 and March 22 at 2 p.m. in the School of Business in room 301.

Inaugural IC Data Day to promote data-informed decision making

The Office of Analytics and Institutional Research is hosting the inaugural IC Data Day Feb. 21 in the Clark and Klingenstein Lounges. IC Data Day celebrates and promotes a culture of data-informed decision-—making for student success. All discussions will be student-focused. Sessions will include a keynote presentation at 9 to 9:50 a.m. from Marco Baptista, associate director of research programs at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, titled Using Data to Blast Off: Crystals, Space, and Parkinson’s Disease. A faculty and student panel discussion on analytics education at the college will take place from 12:50 to 1:50 p.m. Students are invited to pick a session of interest or come for the whole day. Refreshments will be provided.The full schedule can be found at https://www.ithaca.edu/ir/icdataday/.

Sophomore symposium to be held to encourage class engagement

The Sophomore SOAR Symposium will take place Feb. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Emerson Suites. The symposium is a new program, funded by the President’s Seed Grant Initiative, designed to connect sophomores to support, opportunities, advice and resources across campus in an interactive and meaningful way. The event is created by the Center for Academic Advancement, Career Services and the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs. Attendees will enjoy an event that not only provides opportunities to enhance academic and professional success, but also encourages social interaction and community building. Sessions will include information pertinent to the second year of college, such as a career check-in, networking strategies and long-term planning. Food will be served, and there will be opportunities to win prizes.