College Briefs Feb. 20

IC plans Campus Center open house for community to tour offered services

Ithaca College will be hosting an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Campus Center. During the open house, attendees will be able to tour all the offices and services in the center. All students, faculty and employees are encouraged to attend.

Visitors can check in at the North Entrance of the Campus Center or at the Campus Center lobby to receive their passport. When participants have visited at least 50 percent of the offices and services in the Campus Center, they will be entered into a contest to win a prize.

One of the stops in the center will be the new food pantry. If attendees bring an item to donate to the pantry, they will be able to spin a prize wheel to get an additional prize. The food pantry is in need of cereal, pasta, nut butters, instant oatmeal, fruit juices, condiments, spices

and personal care items.

IC staff members receive award for excellence in community affairs

Ithaca College’s Staff Council Employee Recognition and Development Committee recognized two staff members with the Staff Recognition Award. Jennifer Pawlewicz, career engagement and marketing specialist for career services, and Luca Maurer, director of the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services, both received the award.

The award is meant to recognize staff members who are actively involved with the college’s community and who have gone above and beyond their regular work duties. The committee will begin accepting employee recognition nominations for Spring 2019 by mid-February.

IC sports radio station recognized for Fall ’18 Cortaga Jug coverage

Ithaca College’s WICB Sports, one of the radio stations that broadcasts out of the Roy H. Park School of Communications, has been recognized by the Broadcast Education Association (BEA) at its annual Festival of Media Arts Awards Competition. WICB Sports was applauded for its coverage of the 2018 Ithaca College football season.

WICB Sports’ winning submission was written, produced and voiced by senior Cam Pratt, the station’s sports director. The submission was approximately five minutes long and originally aired during the Cortaca Jug football game in Fall 2018. His broadcast included sound bites, notes from each team, stats and an open narrative.

BEA recognized 295 entries out of over 300 entries from participating schools and over 1,500 entries from around the world.

IC School of Business offers tax help for students during 2019 tax season

Ithaca College is offering free tax consultation and preparation for students who earned an income less than $55,000 in 2018. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is available on Mondays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is run out of the School of Business.

The clinic asks that students bring a current driver’s license or other photo identification and that students check if they are being claimed as a dependent on their parents’ tax returns. Students can email ithacacollegevita@gmail.com to make an appointment. International students can email internationalvita@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Cinemapolis hosts Q&A session with filmmakers of civil rights film

Cinemapolis in downtown Ithaca will feature the student- and faculty-made film “With Infinite Hope: MLK and The Civil Rights Movement” and will end the feature with a Q&A session with the filmmakers at 7 p.m. Feb. 21.

The documentary aired over 300 times on more than 75 public television stations in the United States and focuses on the life of Martin Luther King Jr. The film also looks at many

of the important events surrounding the civil rights movement, like the Freedom Rides and the Memphis, Tennessee, sanitation workers’ strike. The documentary was directed by James Rada, associate professor and chair of the Department of Journalism, and co-produced by Rada and Chrissy Guest, assistant professor in the Department of Journalism.

Six Ithaca College students and alumni also worked on the film: Christy Calcagno ’18, Kalia Kornegay ’18, Emily Varga ’18 and seniors Mary Jones, Sophia Tulp and Elena Piech.

All community members with an interest in the history of the civil rights movement, oral history and documentary production are encouraged to attend.

Professor pens chapter in book about communication in neuroscience

Patrick McKeon, associate professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, had a chapter he wrote published in the textbook “Neuroscience Fundamentals for Communication Sciences & Disorders.” It is the 12th chapter in the book and is titled “Introduction to Motor Learning and Control Principles of Behavior.”