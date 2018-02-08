College Briefs Feb. 8

Professor publishes book on link between technology and language

James Pfrehm, associate professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, recently had his book, “Technolingualism: The Mind and the Machine,” published.

The book explores the ways language and technology have informed each other’s development. It also reveals the universal nature of language and what it means to be human. From our first babbling noises to the ends of our lives, “Technolingualism” shows how people are innately attuned to the technologies around them and how their language reflects this. Ultimately, the book argues that we are all technolinguals.

Faculty Council approves final draft of Paid Family Leave Policy

The Ithaca College Faculty Council approved the final draft of the Ithaca College Paid Family Leave Policy at the council’s meeting Feb. 6. It also passed a motion to add the policy language into the Faculty Handbook.

Council members discussed a series of amendments to Faculty Handbook language, debating what role service and advising should play in the promotion of professors to the position of associate professor and in the process of obtaining tenure. The council then went into executive session, restricted to council members, to discuss the four nominees being considered for honorary degrees.

Professor researches relationship between bioregionalism and media

Matthew Holtmeier, assistant professor in the Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies, published his article, “Communicating Cascadia: Reichardt’s Three Ecologies as Bioregional Medium,” in the winter edition of Screen.

Holtmeier’s article develops the notion of a bioregional cinema through Kelly Reichardt’s approach to the environments of the Pacific Northwest, or “Cascadia.” While bioregionalism has often been discussed in relation to literature and as a form of environmental activism, this article expands the ways in which media contributes to this larger project.

Alum to lead theater workshop about development of new musicals

Joe Calarco ’92 will lead a workshop on the development of new musicals in theater on Feb. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Dillingham Center in Studio 3.

Calarco is the director in residence and the director of new work at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. Calarco has had a prolific career as a director, playwright and book writer.

Students and faculty are invited to attend his workshop.

Professor presents on curriculum at athletic training conference

Paul Geisler, associate professor in and program director of the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, recently presented a talk at the 2018 Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association Annual Meeting and Clinical Symposium in Boston.

The presentation was titled Curriculum 3.0: Developing Clinical Capabilities via an Integrated, Evidence-Informed 3 Pillars+ Curriculum. The talk was a culmination of years of collaborative work from the athletic training faculty, such as Jennifer and Patrick McKeon, associate professors in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences.

Geisler presented the working and structural model for the athletic training education program’s unique and innovative curriculum to an audience of peer athletic-training educators and administrators from the northeastern United States.

First monthly Pop-Up Pub event to take place in Clark Lounge

The first Pop-Up Pub will take place on Feb. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Clark Lounge.

As announced at the All-College Gathering on Jan. 26, this project was one of 13 awarded support through President Collado’s Seed

Grant Initiative.

Its purpose is to offer unstructured opportunities to get to know one another outside of normal routines.

The first monthly event is being hosted by the Division of Finance and Administration and the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance.

Guests over the age of 21 will be required to provide ID to purchase alcoholic beverages. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Faculty to preview new equipment in Teaching and Learning Center

Faculty are invited to preview emergent technology on campus on Feb. 8 and Feb. 13 from noon to 1 p.m in Information Technology’s Teaching and Learning Center located in Friends 101.

The Huddle Wall is powered by a Windows 10 Desktop and two laser projectors. Several people can work simultaneously on collaborative software made specifically for the board as well as any other Windows application.

The Teaching and Learning Center is a learning and collaboration space utilizing a variety of technologies. Laptops, mobile furniture, monitor stations and portable dry-erase boards allow for flexible learning space.