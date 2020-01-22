College Briefs Jan. 23

Theatre Arts Department hosts ‘Wheels for Women’ cabaret

Ithaca College’s Department of Theatre Arts’ senior class will present the ninth annual “Wheels for Women” benefit cabaret at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 in Clark Theatre in the Dillingham Center.

The cabaret will feature music, poetry and dance.

The event will also include a raffle for professional theater tickets and a bake sale. Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Campus store stops offering plastic bags ahead of state ban

With the March 2020 deadline approaching for the elimination of single-use plastic bags in New York, the Ithaca College Campus Store has stopped providing single use plastic bags. When making a purchase from the store, either bring a bag or purchase a reusable bag that is on sale in the store.

LGBT Center director completes transgender health certification

Luca Maurer, director of the Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services, successfully completed the requirements of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Global Education Initiative Certification Program. The certification signifies knowledge, skill and accomplishments in transgender health and mastery of a rigorous educational curriculum and indicates a working understanding of the multidisciplinary care team and the translation of the WPATH Standards of Care into practice.

WPATH is an interdisciplinary professional and educational organization engaged in clinical and academic research to develop evidence-based medicine, education, research, advocacy, public policy and respect in transgender health.

Professor publishes two articles in international theater journal

Walter Byongsok Chon, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, published two articles, “Dramaturgs Reflect on the ATHE Dramaturgy Focus Group Part I: The Foundation” and “Part II: The Present” on the online global theatre journal The Theatre Times.

IC seeks nominations for annual independent journalism awards

The annual honor for outstanding achievement in independent media — named after journalist I. F. “Izzy” Stone — is presented by the Park Center for Independent Media (PCIM) at Ithaca College.

With the Izzy Award set to celebrate its 12th year, award nominations are now open for work produced in the calendar year 2019.This year’s Izzy Award will be given to work published, broadcast or posted in 2019 by an independent media outlet, journalist or producer. The award may relate to a single piece or a body of work. Journalists, academics and the public at large may submit nominations by Feb. 3, 2020. The winner will be announced Spring 2020 with an award ceremony to follow in April 2020.

“This year has once again highlighted the limitations of mainstream corporate media,” PCIM Director Raza Rumi said. “The independent outlets boldly covered issues such as immigration, racial violence, voter suppression and climate change and stirred national conversations. The 12th Izzy Award will honor independent journalism that places public interest above all other considerations.”

Izzy Award recipients are chosen by a panel of independent judges with expertise in independent media. Past winners include Amy Goodman, Jeremy Scahill, Naomi Klein, John Carlos Frey, Glenn Greenwald, Todd Miller and independent news sources such as City Limits and Mother Jones.

Business education outlet ranks IC School of Business #61 in US

The Ithaca College School of Business was again named a top undergraduate business school by Poets & Quants for Undergrads, a news outlet that covers business education. The school was listed as #61 in the nation in the 2020 ranking. Other top schools include the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the Stern School of Business at New York University in New York.

The Poets & Quants rankings are based on three categories of data: admission criteria, alumni satisfaction and employment results. Ithaca College’s business school ranked 45th in alumni satisfaction and 55th in graduate outcomes.

College hosts opioid overdose prevention training workshops

The Opioid Overdose Prevention Training Workshop is a skill-building program presented by staff from Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP). The workshop is designed to help recognize and prevent fatal opioid overdoses. Participants will learn about opioid drugs, harm reduction, signs of overdose and how to administer naloxone in the case of a medical emergency. Participants who complete the training will receive an identification card that they can use to obtain a free naloxone kit at the STAP location in downtown Ithaca.

The workshops that will be held this semester are from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Taughannock Falls Room and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 in the Ithaca Falls Room. The workshops are open to all students, faculty and staff.