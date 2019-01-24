College Briefs Jan. 24

Hillel to host Shabbat service to honor MLK and his life’s work

Hillel will host a musical Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in Muller Chapel. The service is to commemorate the spirit and work of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.

The service is expected to be one hour long and will feature themes of justice and repairing the world. There will be a dinner held after, and the service and dinner are open to all members of Ithaca College.

College offers a four-day workshop on herbalism and natural remedies The Office of Extended Studies is offering a workshop on herbalism. The workshop will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27. The workshop will focus on hands-on knowledge about herbal medicine.

The workshop will teach attendees ways to make six herbal remedies and how to use the natural world and plants around them to treat illnesses. The workshop will be presented by Jason Hamilton and costs $125 with supplies included.

Professor publishes research paper on dogs and recent cancer patients

Jessye Cohen-Filipic, associate professor in the Department of Psychology, published her paper in the Journal of Psychosocial Oncology. The paper, titled “Benefits, challenges, and needs of people living with cancer and their companion dogs: An exploratory study,” looked into whether the bond of companion dogs are associated with well-being among people who have cancer. The paper also examines the perceived benefits, challenges and needs in the relationship between the dog and person.

The study was conducted using an online survey with a sample of 140 people recently diagnosed with cancer and who had at least one dog residing in their household. The survey included measuring human-pet bonds, depressive symptoms, positive effects and health-related quality of life. The survey also asked open-ended qualitative questions.

The conclusion of the study was that companion dogs could play a crucial role in the lives of people recently diagnosed with cancer. Cohen-Filipic worked on the paper in collaboration with Kathleen Ingram from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hammond Health Center nurse retires after 30 years of service

Jan Favaro retired from her position as a registered nurse in the Hammond Health Center after 30 years. Favaro was hired by Ithaca College in 1989 to provide care to students and educate them about health. Favaro later became the allergen nurse and has been providing allergy injections to staff and students since 1993.

Favaro also served as a member of Staff Council for over 15 years. She plans on volunteering at the Ithaca Free Clinic, traveling and spending winters in Florida in her retirement. She is looking forward to spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Professor apears in comedy play about beginings and friendship

Susannah Berryman, associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, will be appearing in the play “The Roommate” as the character Sharon from Jan. 27 to Feb. 17 at the Kitchen Theatre Company. The play was created by Jen Silverman and is directed by Caitlin Lowans. The show is about a woman named Sharon, who is in her 50s and is recently divorced, and her new roommate, who is from the Bronx.

The two learn to live together and with their emotional baggage in Sharon’s home in Iowa. Some themes explored in the play are friendship and new beginnings. The comedy tickets will cost $20 for students and can be purchased online.

Professor serves on committee for feminist humor dissertation

Mary Ann Rishel, professor emerita in the Department of Writing, recently served on a Ph. D. dissertation committee for Deakin University in Victoria, Australia.

The dissertation candidate’s subject, which Rishel examined, was titled “What’s so funny: humor as a subversive technique in contemporary feminist literature” and focused on challenging patriarchal humor by using dialogic subtexts as a feminist political voice.

Exercise students win awards at annual eastern conference

Three students from the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences have won awards for their research projects at the Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association’s annual conference in Pennsylvania. Graduate student Nathan Oakes won the graduate free communications competition with his study on ulnar collateral ligament sprains and the comparison of surgical and nonsurgical treatment options. He was invited to present his findings at the conference.

Seniors Vanessa Brown and Katie McCall were notified that their topic on potential perils of sport specialization was a poster finalist out of three potential finalists by the EATA Research Committee. Jennifer McKeon, assistant professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, advised all three students.