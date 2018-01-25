College Briefs Jan. 25

Police investigate multiple robberies since Dec. 5 in Tompkins County

An armed man robbed the Quik Shoppe at 317 Third St. on Jan. 21 at 6:23 p.m. According to Jamie Williamson, the public information officer at the Ithaca Police Department, the man left with an undetermined amount of money.

Previously, a man robbed the Lansing branch of CFCU Community Credit Union on Jan. 17 around 4:32 p.m.

On Dec. 27, a man robbed Top Shelf Liquor at 821 Danby Road at 7:37 p.m.

On Dec. 24, a man robbed Shortstop Deli at 200 W. Seneca St. at about 4:20 a.m.

On Dec. 19, a man robbed Byrne Dairy Store at 215 N. Meadow St. around 10:50 p.m.

On Dec. 5, a masked man robbed the Tompkins Trust Company at 775 S. Meadow St. at approximately 4:39 p.m.

All-College Gathering to be held in Athletics and Events Center

The All-College Gathering will be taking place on Jan. 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Athletics and Events Center in Glazer Arena.

This is a discussion-based meeting for all faculty, staff and students.

Attendees may arrive as early as 3:30 p.m. for light refreshments.

Gerontology Institute to hold training on health communications

The Ithaca College Gerontology Institute is holding evidence-based training from the Minnesota Health Literacy Partnership on Jan. 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the School of Business in room 301.

The training is open to the community, students, faculty and staff and is for anyone who plans to work in healthcare or is in a healthcare profession.

Athletic training faculty publish ACL injury research in journal

Courtney Gray and Todd Lazenby, clinical associate professors in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, and Chris Hummel, clinical professor in the Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences, recently published a case report in the Journal of Athletic Training.

The report, “Nonsurgical Management of an Anterior Cruciate Ligament-Deficient Knee in a Women’s Soccer Player: A Validation Clinical Case Report,” looks at female ACL injury management.

Professor to facilitate discussion with community on media literacy

The Diversity and Inclusion Discussion Circle invited Cyndy Scheibe, professor in the Department of Psychology, to discuss developing effective habits of inquiry for analyzing media messages at noon on Jan. 31 in Klingenstein Lounge.

Scheibe is the founder and executive director of Project Look Sharp, a media literacy initiative through Ithaca College’s School of Humanities and Sciences. The program provides support, materials and training for the integration of media literacy in a classroom setting.

The discussion will include the phenomenon of fake news and tips on how to evaluate news sources.

Faculty members publish case study on Environmental Sentinels activity

Jake Brenner, associate professor in the Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences; Jason Hamilton, chair of the Department of Environmental Studies; Anne Stork, assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Studies; and Jed Jordan and Tim Drake, lecturers in the Department of Environmental Studies, published a case study of an exercise that takes place in the Environmental Sentinels field course in Case Studies in the Environment, an online journal from the University of California Press.

The case focuses on a night class conducted every October on Ithaca College Natural Lands. The paper is titled “Addressing Estrangement from Nature with a Night Class in the Forest.”

This study is the second case study of Environmental Sentinels published by the instructor team. The first one focused more generally on the course itself and can be viewed in the Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences.

Professor speaks at symposium about progressive activist theater

Saviana Stanescu, assistant professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, presented in the Theatre Without Borders’ Theater & Resistance Symposium at CUNY Graduate Center in New York on Jan. 12.

The symposium presented a selection of resistant theater projects from around the world to explore the challenges and power of progressive activist theater.

Stanescu’s play, “Waxing West,” is the winner of the 2007 New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Full-Length Script. The play will be presented in the Women’s Voices Theatre Festival in Washington, D.C.

Four Ithaca College alumni are working on Stanescu’s play. Jordan Friend ’16 is the producer and director of the play, Alexandra Nicopoulos ’17 is the lead actress, Paige Washington ’17 is the choreographer, and Abi Rowe ’17 is the stage manager.